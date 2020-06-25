The monthly membership meeting of the Owatonna RC Modelers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 at the Robert and Corinne Reul Memorial Field, located at 4546 S.W. 43rd Ave., Owatonna.
The topics of discussion will be the outcome of RC's first fun fly. There will also be discussion of the field prep to get the field ready for the Sled Works Aero Tow event to be held in July. The Sled Works Aero Tow event includes large radio controlled airplanes that tow gliders to altitude and then release the gliders. The glider pilot searches for lift to see how long he/she can stay aloft. There will also be discussion on the status of the remaining field projects for the summer.
Anyone interested in aviation and R/C aircraft (fixed wing, helicopters or gliders) are welcome to attend club meetings and to stop at the field to observe flying activities anytime the gate is open. The public can watch members fly various types of aircraft and if weather and time permits a test flight can be taken with an instructor using a "buddy box" for those interested in trying model aviation.
Dates for all scheduled events can be found at owatonna-rc-modelers.com/calendar/default.html and there is no cost to spectators.