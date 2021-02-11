Every Friday throughout the month of February, the Music Space of Owatonna will be livestreaming a concert on the internet through Owatonna Live and on Facebook beginning at 7 p.m.
This Friday will feature the debut live performance of Owatonna High School musicians Hunter Johnson and Gavin Karow. They will each perform a set of their own songs mixed with some familiar covers, as well as a few songs with each other.
This concert is free, but donations are appreciated through the Music Space's PayPal account. These donations will help support both the Music Space expenses of putting on the concerts and help tip and pay the performers.