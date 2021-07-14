That famous line from Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s “Rime of the Ancient Mariner” might have too familiar of a ring, especially if we don’t pay attention to our resources.
The modern meme regarding “There is no life without water, because without water, there is no coffee; and, without coffee, I’ll probably just kill everything” has the potential to be a serious issue in our not-so-distant future, based in part on a convergence of factors such as drier/hotter conditions, more need and the continued pollution via a variety of sources from fracking to suburban lawn run-off, along with unrestricted industrial uses. If you think petroleum products, the essence of modern life from transportation through convenience in manufactured items has created conflicts, just imagine what is in store when water, the very essence of life, becomes scarcer.
It comes as no surprise that the CEO of Nestle, which bottles a significant amount of California’s precious water for consumption, does not think that access to water is a natural human right. When people are willing — or, perhaps, forced for lack of alternatives — to pay money for something that otherwise runs free, it brings the specter of effective slavery to larger forces, much as air on Mars was a commodity to sell in the “Total Recall” movie based on Philip K. Dick’s “We Can Remember it For You Wholesale”. A recent editorial by Amanda Little (Bloomberg News), carried by regional newspapers outlined some of the underlying factors playing out in our western states, where historically low levels of available supplies are already in the process of being divvied up.
Add to this the Oglala aquifer, stretching from Texas to South Dakota, lowered already, but potentially also affected by fracking, and we start to see serious issues already developing. As parts of Houston have sunk a dozen or more feet from used-up local aquifers, occasional calls go out for major water-delivery projects, not the least of which has been suggested a pipeline from the Great Lakes to the southwestern states. Within the past couple of years there has even been an attempt to purchase tankers full of Minnesota water to be shipped westward, with a state order to prevent the sale being the only protection in place to stop that. Water is the most valuable resource, superseding all except air (tie game on that one), so parting with it must take considerable need and appropriate recompense.
Many of those same parched states are major producers of modern commodities such as coal, petroleum and natural gas. Typically, they recognize both the immediate value and the reduced supply as the result, thus applying a “separation tax” for resources never to be replaced. For those states with such valuable resources, this often is enough to offset the need for state income taxes. Thus, by our purchase of such commodities, directly or indirectly, WE are paying for THEIR roads, schools and other infrastructure. Filling up our vehicles and heating our homes is the price we pay to help them.
Thus, when it comes to such a valuable resource as water, Minnesotans need to consider not only current value of water based on market forces; but, also, the potential future effect, and apply an appropriate separation tax to offset the loss. Ultimately, people elsewhere need to pay us at least $4 per gallon for our water. Maybe even more if they want it unleaded…