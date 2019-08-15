ANNIVERSARY: Abraham 60th

WASECA — Gary and Connie Abraham were married on Aug. 29, 1959 in Arcadia, California.
Cards are welcomed to help them celebrate. They may be sent to 700 10th Avenue N.E., Waseca, MN 56093.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
American Express cards are not accepted.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual digital subscription - All Access
|$218.00
|for 365 days
|6-month digital subscription - All Access
|$119.00
|for 182 days
Free access for current print subscribers
For phone verification, use the 7-digit number, NOT including area code.
Best value! Choose this option to have your credit card (American Express cards not accepted) charged automatically every month.
Choose from three one-time payment options: Annual digital subscription, 4-week digital subscription or 1-day digital pass. American Express cards are not accepted.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Owatonna One-day digital pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Owatonna 4-week digital subscription
|$13.95
|for 30 days
|Owatonna Annual digital subscription
|$139.00
|for 365 days
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 15, 2019 @ 2:25 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.