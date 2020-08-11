With their events being cancelled and seeing a need to give back to the community, the Steele County Corn and Soybean Growers have decided to make a monetary donation to Community Pathways of Steele County.
“People are struggling financially and this is a small way we can give back to our community,” says Steele County Corn and Soybean Chair Matt Heers. “As farmers, we understand the need for agricultural products to be on the shelf for people who truly need them.”
To help meet the increased demand, the Steele County Corn and Soybean Growers and their checkoff dollars have pledged to make a monetary donation to their local food shelf.
“Soybean farmers continue to produce a safe, nutritious product that is shelf-stable to satisfy the need for protein in everyone’s diet,” Heers says. “By being able to help out our community, we hope others see the value of the soybean industry and see how many products actually contain soybeans.”
The Steele County Corn and Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.