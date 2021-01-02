PARK AND REC: Well, hello 2021!

We’re so happy to see you! First of all, let me say, let’s start fresh and refrain from using any hashtags or the terms “unprecedented times”, “think outside the box”, “pandemic”, “COVID-19”, “new normal”, “challenging”, “unknown”, “social distancing”, “virtual”, “Zoom” and “pivot”. (Please note, pivot may still be used when in the context of moving furniture, referring to Ross from Friends.)
Let’s look at some bright spots in 2020!
More people than ever got to appreciate the great outdoors, getting the physical, health and emotional benefits of nature! Trails were used by everyone, taking familiar routes and discovering new areas to explore. Lake Kohlmier was buzzing with beach-goers and water activities. River Springs had many guests in a shortened season too! Golf was popular at Brooktree, although we can’t say that everyone experienced stress relief with their scores, but whacking at something when you’re frustrated is always good, right?
The park crew completed work in several areas: the new Daiken Soccer Complex, riverbank restoration at Hammann Park (thank you Izaak Walton League and City Street Department), and a safer trail route at Morehouse was created.
Recreation took on many new looks, too! Facebook was abuzz with new activities coming out all the time! Park and Recreation professionals can be quite creative!
Looking forward to 2021…
Nope, we don’t know for sure what is coming our way, but you can believe our Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for several different scenarios. Our commitment remains to “provide a diverse system of green spaces, trails, facilities, programs and services to enhance the quality of life for the community” and remain “Your Best Investment!”.
The park crew has started work already on a Nature Play Area at Mineral Springs Park (if you haven’t seen it yet, go check it out) and restoring the beauty of the Central Park fountain (thank you Owatonna Foundation). And, we continue to look for ways to implement the recommendations from the Parks and Trails Master Plan. We are also rolling out an Adopt A Park program this spring, so stay tuned!
What we know now…it’s January in Minnesota! Whether you skate, ski, snowshoe or snowmobile, it sure can be frustrating waiting for just the right weather to recreate in. It’s not for lack of trying! Our crews are out whenever possible trying to groom trails and level ice. Fingers crossed for all of our winter lovers that we get the weather we need!
Along with winter recreation comes some precautions and items all citizens should be aware of.
Aeration at Lake Kohlmier – An aeration system at Lake Kohlmier begins once ice is formed and creates thin ice and open water. Aeration is used to prevent fish winterkill. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources describes the process as: warmer water near the bottom of the lake rises to the surface and melts in an area of the ice. Oxygen from the air can then be incorporated into the water, and light can penetrate further into the water, helping with photosynthesis and increasing oxygen.
Thin ice – Ice is never 100% safe! Now that we’ve had some ice and snow and melting and freezing, most lakes have “snow ice”. Snow ice is about half as strong as new clear ice. The Minnesota DNR suggests doubling the thickness guidelines when traveling on white ice, meaning that now there should be about 8” to walk on ice. A snowmobile could travel on a minimum 10-14”, while a car or small pick-up would be 16”-24” and medium pick-up truck needs 24”-30” considering our current conditions. A good rule of thumb the DNR encourages is to check ice thickness at least every 150 feet.
Snowmobiles – Know where to ride. Snowmobiles are permitted on City streets only to go to and from the City limits on the most direct route. Snowmobiles are not allowed on park property, playgrounds, recreational areas and golf courses. Snowmobile use, especially with as little snow as we have, can cause damage to our parklands.
Kaplan’s Woods – Users be aware of each other. Kaplan’s provides many opportunities – hiking, fat tire biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Be aware of where you are on the trail, alert for other trail users, and be courteous to everyone using the park.
We appreciate all of our park patrons taking care of our lands with us and watching out for their own safety! However, talking about all of these precautions gets you thinking about all of the opportunities we have in the winter!
Morehouse Chalet and ice rinks are maintained and open, weather permitting. Cross Country Ski Trails at Brooktree Golf Course and Kaplan’s Woods Parkway are packed and groomed when there is enough snow. Cross country ski, ice skate and snowshoe rentals are available at the Chalet.
If you’re looking to rent items outside of the open hours of the Chalet, you can try one of Park and Recreation’s partners, Straight River Sports. They also rent cross country skis, ice skates and snowshoes, as well as fat tire bikes and HOK skis.
Don’t forget, Owatonna’s Parks and Trail system is open all year long for you to enjoy!