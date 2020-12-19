One phrase I have heard over and over again these past few months is, “in these unprecedented times.” It does seem to fit what we have all been going through during 2020. I’m guessing it’s safe to say that none of us anticipated that 2020 would go the way that it has! Much of what has happened this year falls in the category of unprecedented times: a global pandemic, widespread racial unrest, a tumultuous presidential campaign and election, and the list goes on.
During the weeks leading up to Christmas, the church season of Advent, we’re reminded of another unprecedented time. Over 2,000 years ago, God’s son came to Earth in a way that no one could have imagined, as a baby laid in a manger.
Advent is my favorite season of the church year. I love the hope, the anticipation, the wonder of God coming near. The Message puts it this way, “The Word [Jesus] became flesh and blood, and moved into the neighborhood. We saw the glory with our own eyes...like Father, like Son, generous from the inside and out, true from start to finish.” (John 1:14)
During Advent we have the opportunity to really lean into what it means to wait and wonder — who is this Jesus, the Messiah, that was promised? What does any of this have to do with me? My struggle most years is that the busyness around preparing for the celebration of Christmas — shopping, baking, card sending, decorating, entertaining, and more—is in direct competition with the contemplation, reflection, and quiet that I love about Advent.
Enter Advent 2020. With the continuing pandemic and the many cancellations and restrictions it has brought, my normal busyness has decreased, at least somewhat. We are once again worshipping from a distance via Facebook or the website. Am I saddened by all the changes and the losses experienced by so many? Yes. Do I miss being able to gather with my church family in person to worship and celebrate during this very holy season? Yes, very much.
However, I’m reminded that God is still faithful. God is still present. Advent brings the promise of Immanuel — God with us. We are not alone. What if I chose to use this season and the decrease in places to go and things to do to wait and wonder about what God was up to with the coming of Jesus? What is God up to right now in our world and in our hearts? May this unprecedented time be one where you can know God’s presence and God’s love in new ways.