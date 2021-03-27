You may have been watching a football game or a basketball game on the TV and you may have noticed an athlete wearing colorful tape on their shoulders or legs. It is easy to see that on the TV and wonder, “what is that tape on them and what does it do?” While it may be stylish and colorful, the tape also does have a benefit.
That tape is called kinesiology tape, and it is commonly used on athletes to allow them to continue playing sports and reduce their pain. Whenever tape is applied to the athlete, the purpose is to reduce the stress on the muscles and joints and translate that stress to the tape instead. It can also adjust how muscles and joints move to make bending over or reaching in front of them easier to perform. Normal athletic tape can only stay on for a few hours, but kinesiology tape can have benefits for a couple days. The tape can stretch, and when the stretched tape is applied to the skin, it will lift the skin and allow for more blood flow and more room for the muscles to move. This can reduce pain with lifting the arms and with walking.
Even though you mainly see this tape on younger athletes, this tape can help anyone from the young basketball player with shoulder pain to the retired person that wants less pain in the knees with moving around the house. Anybody with joint pain or anybody that must move around a lot during the workday can benefit from the use of this tape.
While the science is inconclusive about the benefits of this tape in helping the healing process of injuries, studies have shown that the use of this tape can reduce pain levels with sitting or with moving around. There are many reasons the tape can be used. Most brands will state the tape can help reduce pain, improve blood flow, and improve the posture to the areas where the tape is use. The tape can also help reduce swelling as well as reduce bruising of the skin. Benefits seen in research studies have also shown a reduction in stiffness sensation, as well as improved physical function when compared to levels before the use of tape.
Many large stores will supply this tape in their health and wellness sections with brand names such as KT Tape or Rocktape, and the tape will usually come with a pamphlet to show you how to apply the tape to yourself. You can also go to a physical therapy clinic where they can properly apply the tape to you to help reduce the pain, as well as provide you with treatment. Tape is not a cure-all treatment, but anything that helps you reduce pain can help get you through the day easier. If you have any questions about the use of kinesiology tape, feel free to contact In Touch Physical Therapy and we can help you understand the benefits of using kinesiology tape.