Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic of Owatonna is pleased to welcome Dr. Robert Hansen to it’s healthcare team.
Dr. Hansen, a native of northern Wisconsin, attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he graduated with a B.S. in Health Sciences. He then graduated Magnum Cum Laude from Palmer Chiropractic College in 2016 with his Doctor of Chiropractic degree. He has since been in practice in Bozeman, Montana and in the Minneapolis area.
Dr. Hansen utilizes a variety of adjusting and treatment techniques to fit each individual patient. He believes each patient should be given different options for a variety of treatments that aligns with their individualistic health goals.