...SNOW ENDS THIS EVENING...
.Snow will end this evening as the storm system slides to the
south. Plan on slippery roads and slow travel into Saturday
morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow ending this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Photos courtesy of the Owatonna Police Department.
The Owatonna Middle School forensic classes participated in a mock crime scene investigation on Thursday, thanks to a partnership with the Owatonna Police Department Detective Bureau and teachers Mr. Miller and Mrs. Rhodes.
The forensic classes provided a hands-on experience to approximately 60 students, and the investigation exercise consisted of two separate mock crime scenes being set up. The first scene was in a vacant building and set up to mimic an apartment. The second was set up inside the OPD garage, where a vehicle was used as the “suspect” vehicle.
Inside both locations, a mock crime scene was set up using a variety of evidentiary items. Students were assigned to four separate teams and were tasked with a specific scene to process. A scenario was read to the students for them to use to determine if certain items were of evidentiary value. The students were then tasked with searching, photographing, sketching, measuring, and collecting items.
Animal blood was used in different locations of the scenes, which allowed the students to use specific testing methods to determine if the fluid was in fact blood. The students were also able to preserve a “suspect” footprint impression by using plaster material that was poured over the impression and allowed to dry.
OPD detectives provided demonstrations on the use of trajectory rods to determine direction of travel of bullets and the use of luminal to detect the presence of blood at a crime scene.
This has been a ongoing partnership the Owatonna School District has with the local police department.