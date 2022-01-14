The Owatonna Middle School forensic classes participated in a mock crime scene investigation on Thursday, thanks to a partnership with the Owatonna Police Department Detective Bureau and teachers Mr. Miller and Mrs. Rhodes.

The forensic classes provided a hands-on experience to approximately 60 students, and the investigation exercise consisted of two separate mock crime scenes being set up. The first scene was in a vacant building and set up to mimic an apartment. The second was set up inside the OPD garage, where a vehicle was used as the “suspect” vehicle.

Inside both locations, a mock crime scene was set up using a variety of evidentiary items. Students were assigned to four separate teams and were tasked with a specific scene to process. A scenario was read to the students for them to use to determine if certain items were of evidentiary value. The students were then tasked with searching, photographing, sketching, measuring, and collecting items.

Animal blood was used in different locations of the scenes, which allowed the students to use specific testing methods to determine if the fluid was in fact blood. The students were also able to preserve a “suspect” footprint impression by using plaster material that was poured over the impression and allowed to dry.

OPD detectives provided demonstrations on the use of trajectory rods to determine direction of travel of bullets and the use of luminal to detect the presence of blood at a crime scene.

This has been a ongoing partnership the Owatonna School District has with the local police department.

