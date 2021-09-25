Owatonna Parks & Rec Office Hours:
Park & Rec Office hours are now 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recreation:
Youth Fall Activities: Registration for Youth Basketball (grades 3-6) will be taking place September 28 through October 12. Visit our online registration site for program information. Register online, over the phone at 507-444-4321 or in person at the Park & Rec Office (M-F 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.).
Swimming Lessons: Fall registration is currently open.
Family Activities:
Park Passport: Returning for the month of October. Get the chance to win some awesome prizes by simply exploring the parks. Passport forms will be available at the Park and Rec Office or on our website
Pumpkin Patch Geocaching: This brand new program offers activities that are fun for the entire family. During this program you will be given a GPS that will take you to various activities hidden through the park including an eye spy game, ring toss, and pumpkin bowling. Space is limited so sign up to reserve your spot. Registration will begin Monday, September 20. Registration is $3 (Anyone under 2 years old are free). Session are October 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., October 26 from 6-9 p.m. (bring your flashlight), October 30 from 2-5 p.m. and October 31 from 1-4 p.m.
Spooktacular Pumpkins: Pumpkins have been hidden throughout the park and it is your job to find them. During this program, you will be given a GPS that will lead to them, but it won’t be that easy. You will still have to play and seek once you get close to get your treat. This program is great for the entire family and remember to bring a flashlight. Space is limited so sign up to reserve your spot- Registration will begin Monday, September 20. Registration is $3 (Anyone under 2 years old are free). Session are October 17 from 7-9 p.m. October 29 from 7-9 p.m. and October 30 from 7-9 p.m.
Adult Fall Activities:
Noon Basketball @ West Hills: Noon Basketball is an 18+ program for adults to play drop in basketball Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Attendance each day is not required, but registration is required. October 4-December 17th (M/W/F) 11:30-1:30 p.m.
Water Aerobics @ West Hills: September registration is now open online or over the phone by calling 507-774-7105. October registration opens September 22nd at 8 a.m.
Lap Swim @ Owatonna Middle School: Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 6-7:15 am.
(Not available: November 26; December 24, 27, 29, 31) There will be no morning lap swim if inclement weather causes Owatonna schools to have a 2-hour late start or close. ($4 per person)
Open Swim @ Owatonna Middle School: Middle School Open Swim is an opportunity for families to come and enjoy swim time together. During this time there will be 2 lifeguards on duty and the diving boards will be open. All children must be accompanied by a parent. Children with lifejackets must be within arm’s reach of a parent at all times.
Cost: $4 per person
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Dates: 9/24, 10/29, 11/19, 12/17 (Please note the 10/29 swim will be Halloween themed and will require registration at a later date Cost: $6 per person)
Brooktree Golf Course:
Fall Rates have started! $30 for 18 holes with a cart. $20 for 9 holes and cart.
Parks, trails, & pavilions:
Park Pavilion rentals are closing as of October 1; that is when our crews will begin to prepare water lines for colder weather. Next year’s reservations are open now, beginning May 1, 2022.
The Lowe’s #100HOMETOWNS project is beginning soon! The Kohlmier playground will be removed September 21st. Our crew will be installing three new accessible picnic tables, an accessible grill and an accessible drinking fountain (with a doggie drinker!), along with the new inclusive play structure. The whole project is slated for completion by October 31st.
West Hills Tennis Center:
• Tennis pro Matt Hokanson has openings for private tennis lessons, email him at matthokansontennis@gmail.com for more information.
• Need your tennis racquet restrung? Matt Hokanson is now stringing racquets at West Hills Tennis Center, contact him for more information.
• Fall group tennis lessons are open for registration
West Hills Social Commons:
The newsletter for Adult Leisure Pursuits Newsletter (October, November, December) will be mailed out in the coming weeks. Be sure to check your mailboxes or stop by the West Hills Social Commons to see a copy.
Registration for trips have started. If you would like to sign up for a trip please stop by or give us a call. Below are the most recent upcoming trips.
Fall sightseeing river boat cruise
September 29th from 12:30-5:15 p.m.
Join us for a Fall Colors Paddle Boat Cruise on the mighty Mississippi River. These narrated public excursions depart from Harriet Island in St. Paul. Sights along the way include: the St. Paul High Bridge, Pig’s Eye Cave, the Minnesota River mouth, Pike Island, and the timeless splendor. This is a trip you will not want to miss.
Transportation is provided and we will meet at the West Hills Social Commons at 12:30 p.m. with a departure time of 12:45 p.m. The boat cruise will begin at 2:30 p.m. and we will return to the West Hills Social Commons at 5:15 p.m.
Treasure Island:
November 10th at 10:15 a.m.
Join the trip to Treasure Island Resort and Casino and get a chance to win big. The bus will begin loading at 8:45 a.m. and will leave West Hills Social Commons at 9 a.m. and arrive at Treasure Island around 10:15 a.m. leave at 2:30 p.m. Every participant will receive $15 of free slot play money and a food voucher for $3 dollars.
Price: $25 Members / $35 Non Members
Fee is per trip
Register for Activities:
Register online, in person at the Park & Rec Office (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or over the phone: 507-444-4321.