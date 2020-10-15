Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its holiday production of “A Tuna Christmas.”
The show is rated PG13.
It’s Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of A Christmas Carol is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. Many colorful Tuna denizens join in the holiday fun!
Bev Cashman is the director and Kathy Purdie the technical director.
The cast includes Terry Duncan as Arles and more, Ron Hager as Thurston and more, Hank Bell as Jody/Stanley, Kathy Durand as Bertha and more, and Gail Thompson as Dixie and more.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11, & 12 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Dec.6 and 13.
Online tickets will be available at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org for the public on November 21. Our Remote Box Office at Tri M Graphics will be open Nov. 21. The LTO Box Office opens Nov. 30. Adult ticket price is $17; student ticket price is $14.