Westbound Hwy. 14 vehicles required to stop for at-grade railroad crossings, including buses and those carrying hazardous materials, will be detoured around the railroad tracks at Steele County Road 180.
The work is part of the Hwy. 14 expansion project. Crews are working on the road area on the west end of the project and must close a lane. The detour is in place.
Westbound trucks and buses that are required to stop for at-grade railroad crossings will take Steele County Road 180 west to Steele County Road 43 south to return to Hwy. 14. No detour is required for eastbound Hwy. 14 vehicles. The detour will be in place until the new Hwy. 14 route opens for traffic in fall of 2021.