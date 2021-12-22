The Owatonna Foundation is pleased to announce that a $5,000 donation has been made to the Foundation by Viracon. Viracon has been a leader in its industry for over four decades. Their glass products have been part of over 100,000 buildings, and they have installed over 500 million-square-feet of glazing in some of the most remarkable buildings throughout the world, including Trump World Tower in New York, Los Angeles Convention Center, Texas A&M University, and many major projects on the Las Vegas Strip.
“I was truly amazed at the incredible buildings around the world that Viracon has been a part of building”, said Angela Gonzales, Executive Coordinator for the Owatonna Foundation, “When you walk into their reception area and see the beautiful buildings that have been created using glass from a company right here in Owatonna it is truly breathtaking. With their success and how busy they are with new projects; they still take time to give back to the community of Owatonna and we are so thankful for their continued support.”
Viracon and the Owatonna Foundation have a long history of working together for the betterment of the community. Some Trustees for the Foundation were once employees of Viracon.