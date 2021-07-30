ENGAGEMENT: Jesse Braaten and Celena Ortiz

Jesse David Braaten of Owatonna and Celena Nicole Ortiz, of Owatonna, are engaged to be married Sept. 24, 2021 at Profile Event Center in Minneapolis.

Parents of the bride-to-be are Tomas & Irma Pineda of Owatonna. Parents of the groom-to-be are Kathy & Robert Noaeill and David & Rita Braaten of Owatonna.

Celena will graduate from Rasmussen University in 2023. She is currently employed at Doherty Staffing Solutions. Jesse is a 2004 graduate of Owatonna High School. He is currently employed at Koster's Car Korner.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments