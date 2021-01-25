Matt Gillard, broker/owner of RE/MAX Venture, announced Meghan Malchow as the newest agent to join the Owatonna RE/MAX office.
“I am looking forward to all of the opportunities that my career in real estate will offer - building rapport and relationships with clients as I help guide them through the excitement and challenges of the home selling or buying process,” Malchow said. “I am upfront and positive with my clients, and I am persistent when representing them and their interests. I will be drawing on my years in banking and retail, including loan servicing, to provide an exceptional customer experience.”
Gillard said Malchow is a the type of "learning-based person" they look for in their staff and is a "perfect fit" for their growing team.