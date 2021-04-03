It is that time of year when people start thinking of family picnics, graduations, family reunions, birthday parties, the list could go on and on. Did you know we have 12 pavilions in Owatonna that we rent out from May 1 through Oct. 1? If you are thinking of renting a pavilion for a gathering, call our office at 444-4321 to check the availability. If you want to guarantee the rental of the pavilion for a specific event, we recommend that you reserve it. Cost varies between $75-$90 for our outdoor shelters and $150 for the Morehouse Chalet. Renting the pavilion guarantees you to have the shelter for the whole day (6 a.m.-11 p.m.). You can also reserve online by visiting the Owatonna Park and Rec website at http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation. Click on current programs and registrations to check out all the park pavilions we have to offer. If a pavilion is not reserved, they can be used on a first come first serve basis. We are also following the governor’s orders for group gatherings. To check out the most up-to-date restrictions, go to https://staysafe.mn.gov/individuals-families/social-gatherings.jsp
Park Restrooms
Park restrooms will start opening April 15 (weather permitting).
Parks and Recreation Now Hiring
There are a variety of seasonal positions open within the Parks and Recreation Department. Visit the City of Owatonna’s Website at ci.owatonna.mn.us to view job descriptions and to apply.
Brooktree Golf Course
The golf course is now open! The clubhouse is open daily at 9 a.m. and membership sales are now available! Please check the Brooktree website for more information.
Owatonna Park and Recreation Adopt-A-Park
Parks and Recreation has a new volunteer opportunity for you! Volunteering for the Adopt-A-Park is a chance to assist the Parks Department to maintain a clean, beautiful area and communicate any issues associated with a specific park, trail or open space. Any questions please contact Jesse Wilker (507-774-7086) or MJ Knudson (507-774-7364)
River Springs Water Park
Season passes can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office as well as at River Springs during the water park season. An ID card will be issued for unlimited access during lap swim, water walking, morning and afternoon water aerobics, tiny tot time, and open swim. Cost is $85 for an individual pass or $180 for a family pass. The family pass includes three people. Additional members are $20 each.
Family Season Pass Requirements:
• A household consisting of up to two adults (parents or legal guardians only) and dependent children.
• Family members must all live in the same household
• Only those individuals in the immediate family can be included on the family season pass.
• Dependents include children 22 and under if a full-time college student. (College ID needed for proof of enrollment)