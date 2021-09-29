The 25th Annual Ted G. Ringhofer Scholarship is a $1,000 given in partnership by North Risk Partners — TPS Insurance and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Ambassadors in honor of Ted G. Ringhofer who died of cancer in 1997. There are two ways to apply: Submit an online form, or download the application and mail in by Friday, April 1, 2022. Both methods are available at https://northriskpartners.com/ringhofer-scholarship/.

