Parkinson's brain
By JEFFREY JACKSON jjackson@owatonna.com

After a long COVID-related break, the Parkinson’s support group is going to start meeting again. The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. on September 28th in the Gainey Room in the Owatonna Public Library. This is the same time and date (the 4th Tuesday of the month) of the meeting schedule pre-COVID, though the group is looking to see if a new time and/or date works better.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments