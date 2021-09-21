After a long COVID-related break, the Parkinson’s support group is going to start meeting again. The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. on September 28th in the Gainey Room in the Owatonna Public Library. This is the same time and date (the 4th Tuesday of the month) of the meeting schedule pre-COVID, though the group is looking to see if a new time and/or date works better.
Parkinson’s support group to resume monthly meetings
