Jon Miron, a Spanish teacher at Owatonna High School, is this week's Teacher Feature.

"This is my second year teaching and I am having a blast," he said. "I grew up in Minnesota and enjoy playing frisbee, hanging out with friends, downhill skiing, and playing the guitar. I love working for Owatonna Public Schools because it is a supportive environment where you can tell that the teachers care about the students.”

