This dish is in response to a request for a simple all in one "hot dish". This one falls in to my category of Can Opener Cuisine; nutritious, simple, quick and easy.
2 cups cooked rice
Chicken broth or stock
1 tablespoon onion, finely shopped
2 tablespoons celery, finely chopped
2 tablespoons roasted red pepper (canned) chopped
1 can (4.5 ounces) chicken breast
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup cracker or dry bread crumbs
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated
Butter a 3-4 cup K oven proof casserole dish. Mix the rice, onion, celery and red pepper with 1/4 cup chicken stock. Dump the mix in to the prepared casserole dish.
Drain the chicken and break it up, then spread it over the rice. Mix the butter, salt, crumbs and Paremsan and spread it evenly over the chicken.
Loosely cover the dish with foil and bake for about 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove the foil and bake 8-10 minutes more. I suggest checking with a thermometer until it reaches 165 degrees.
This dish can be made a day ahead and refrigerated until ready to bake. For meat lovers, double the chicken. Chopped ham or shrimp are also a good substitute. If you don't want meat, a generous layer of shredded sharp cheddar cheese works.