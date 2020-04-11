We have all felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in many ways over the past several weeks. It has turned our routines and normal way of life upside down and forced us to take crucial measures to protect public health and slow the spread of the virus. Although we have not been able to provide activities and events, or have facilities available to the public in the same format we have all grown accustom to, the Parks and Recreation department has been adapting to the situation by coming up with virtual activities and events to help our community stay engaged while still practicing social distancing. Below are some activities for you to participant in while still doing your part with social distancing. Throughout the upcoming weeks we will continue to develop and post new opportunities so please Like/Follow our Facebook pages to get the newest details.
Digital/Virtual programming opportunities
These opportunities are found by Liking/Following the Owatonna Parks and Recreation, West Hills Social Commons, West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center and River Springs Water Park Facebook Pages.
Social Commons Facebook Page Activities/Events include:
• Virtual Bingo
• Facebook Live Activities
• Guided Meditation
• Interactive Facebook Posts
• Tia Chi
• Yoga.
Parks and Recreation Facebook Page Activities/Events:
• Park Madness – Each day 2 of our parks will go head to head on a Facebook Poll until there is an ultimate park champion! Check out our Facebook page each day beginning on Monday, March 30 to vote for your favorite park as our parks square off against each other. The Parks Madness Bracket will be updated daily.
• Bat Box BINGO – Look for Bat Box BINGO on our Facebook page and website! Find bat boxes throughout Owatonna parks and trails, get a BINGO and be entered into a drawing to win $5 off your next Park & Rec registration.
• Joke Hotline – We’ll be taking calls on our Joke Hotline at least one day a week for the next couple of weeks! Call in to hear a kid-friendly joke. Watch our Facebook page to see when the Joke Hotline will be available.
Tennis and Fitness Center Facebook Page Activities/Events:
• At Home Workouts
River Springs Water Park Activities/Events:
• Water Park related Trivia
Buildings, Parks and Available Park Equipment Updates
Given what we know today based on the governor’s directives, the tentative plan at this time for the Parks and Recreation Buildings, Parks and Park Equipment is listed below. Please note things could change over time, so continue to follow the Parks and Recreation cancellations/closures website page http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings.
Closed – Buildings, Parks and Park Equipment:
• City Hall, including the Park & Rec Office, is closed through May 4. Park and Rec staff is still working, so if you need assistance, please call the Park & Rec Office at 507-444-4321.
• West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center closed until May 4.
• West Hills Social Commons closed until May 4.
• Playgrounds are closed March 27-May 4.
•Brooktree Golf Course: The clubhouse will be closed for any golf business until April 11. However, the Broken Tee Bar & Grille will be open for curb side service. The restaurant hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Brooktree Membership Information can be managed on Max Galaxy. Search for Membership Packages and BT 2020 Membership Registration. Provide your information and a staff member will call you back for payment.
Open – Buildings, Parks and Park Equipment:
• Archery Range is open for the season
• Parks and trails remain open
Programming Cancellations and Updates
Given what we know today, based on the governor’s directives, the tentative plan at this time for the Parks and Recreation activities and events is listed below. Please note things could change over time so continue to follow the Parks and Recreation cancellations/closures website page http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/291/Cancellations-Closings.
• Youth Summer Registration has been postponed to begin May 7. Our summer brochure will be published May 5.
• Owatonna Middle School Morning Lap Swim Cancelled March 16–May 1.
• The Adult Softball April 27 meeting has been postponed; Season Start date is pending.
• Water Aerobics at Tennis & Fitness Center: April Water Aerobics classes at the Tennis and Fitness Center are cancelled.
• All Therapeutic Recreation programming is cancelled through May 1. The next newsletter that was scheduled to be delivered by April 1 has been postponed and the date of mailing is still ‘To Be Determined’. Programming is tentatively planned to begin Wednesday, May 6 with a ‘drop- in’ night. The remaining spring bowling season has been cancelled and the summer bowling season will begin June 1 with a registration deadline of May 29.
• Spring Session 1 Private Swimming Lessons Cancelled
West Hills Social Commons and Adult Leisure Pursuits
All programming is cancelled until May 4. The next quarterly newsletter that was scheduled to be delivered by April 1 has been postponed and the date of mailing is still ‘To Be Determined’. Offered trips and programs will be updated to fit the timeline of the governor’s directives.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Sites Service was suspended until further notice and it is uncertain if the tax service will continue again this year.
AARP Driver’s Safety Courses: All classes are cancelled through the end of May
Other activities
• Take a virtual tour of a museum or zoo.
• Play a board game
• Cook a meal together as a family