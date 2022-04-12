Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Apr 13
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Apr 14
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Historic Printmaking Workshop • 6:45 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Guests will join us in the Print Shop located in the Village of Yesteryear and will learn about the history of print making and how the historic machines in our collection work. Each guest will be leaving with a special gift created that evening in the print shop. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today! $5 General Admission; free for SCHS Members. Call the History Center with any questions or to reserve your spot.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. Please note location change! Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. This month, our education program will focus on pillowcase patterns for quick and easy pillowcases. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Saturday, Apr 16
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Waseca Easter egg hunt • 11 a.m., Clear Lake Park, Waseca. Join us for Easter Bunny pictures, a chance at prizes, and candy for the kids!
Luke Thomas Smith Live • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke Thomas Smith will be playing a mixture of folk, pop & indie live. www.lukethomassmith.com
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market • 12-3 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, and farm products from the Cannon Valley region. Over 20 vendors at each market. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Apr 17
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Apr 18
Clinton Falls Township meeting • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Apr 19
Owatonna Business Women • 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. This month, OBW member Katie Berg will present on Tools for a Successful Meditation: Take a Pause in Your Day to Reduce Stress and Increase Productivity. Looking to find stillness in a time of uncertainty? Wishing you could be free of your thoughts? Learn the tools of meditation, including how to set up your meditation space, find a comfortable meditation seat, and how to put into practice the tools while meditating. Katie will also lead meeting attendees through a mini chair yoga session.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Apr 20
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Thursday, Apr 21
44th Annual Steele County Young Life Cake Auction • 12 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Online bidding runs from Thursday, April 21 to Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m., Noon, and 1 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. guests can walk through and view the cake art, items to bid on, purchase sale cakes. Chick-fil-A Lunch to be served from noon- p.m. on Saturday, and 2 LivePackages will be auctioned. There will also be a Too High Too Low game, and a chance to hear from our kids.
Something Rotten! • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Set in the 1950’s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star know as “The Bard”. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick & Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.
Friday, Apr 22
