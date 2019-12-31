Steele — In 2020 there will be several exciting sky events involving the naked eye planets. Venus will be a brilliant “evening star” through May. In June Venus will switch to the morning sky where it will be a gorgeous sight in the eastern sky through the rest of the year. Jupiter and Saturn will move close together in May and then in Dec. 2020 Jupiter and Saturn will have their closest conjunction in four hundred years. Mars is near Jupiter and Saturn in the March morning sky. By fall Mars is in the evening sky where it will be brighter than Jupiter and Saturn for almost all of October.
In January Venus starts the month low in the southwest evening sky shortly after sunset. It will move up in the sky each night and finish January over a quarter of the way up in the early evening sky. The star Delta Capricorni is below but very close to Venus for the month of January. Venus sets in the west about 2 ½ hours after sunset in early January and 3 hours after sunset at months’ end.
In the January morning sky, reddish Mars rises in the east about 3 hours before sunrise. In early January, reddish Mars can be seen low in the southeast sky above the reddish star Antares about 45 minutes before sunrise.
The Sun is at perihelion (closest to Earth) for 2020 on Jan. 5 and appears 3% larger than when it is at aphelion (farthest from Earth). We receive the most radiation from the Sun when it is at perihelion.
The Quadrantid Meteor Shower peaks at 2 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 4. This meteor shower has a very sharp peak and is best observed from 2-6 a.m. You may be able to see up to one meteor per minute if you look at the sky where you have an unobstructed view. This is one of the top two meteor showers of the year.
January Sky Events
• Jan. 4: The Quadrantid Meteor Shower peaks.
• Jan. 5: The Sun is at 2020 perihelion.
• Jan. 6-7: On the 6th in the eastern evening sky, the gibbous Moon is below and to the right of the baby dipper shaped Pleiades Star Cluster, but the Moon is above and to the right of the orange star Aldebaran. On the 7th, the Moon is to the left of Aldebaran.
• Jan. 17-18: In the southeast morning sky, on the 17th and 18th Mars is closest to the reddish star Antares for the month of January.
• Jan. 20: In the southeast morning sky, the thin crescent Moon forms a triangle with the Moon at the top, Mars to the lower left of the Moon and the reddish star Antares to the lower right of Mars.
• Jan. 27-28: In the southwest evening sky about 30 minutes after sunset, the thin crescent Moon is below bright Venus on the 27th and is to the left of Venus on the 28th.
