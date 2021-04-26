Riverland Community College Theatre continues its 2020-2021 season with a musical adaptation of "As You Like It" that will be pre-recorded and available as video on demand.
Featuring an original folk-pop score by Taub and adapted from William Shakespeare's original text, "As You Like It" celebrates the power of community and love. The production is appropriate for all ages.
“We were one week into rehearsals for this show in the spring of 2020 when everything shut down,” said director Lindsey Duoos Williams. “It was disappointing because we’d already done so much work on the production and were so excited to start bringing it to life. Even though our 2021 version will look very different than what we originally intended, we were able to keep much of the same cast together and finally get to share the work we started over a year ago.”
It will be available for viewing on demand starting April 23 through May 1. Audience members will be able to watch the pre-recorded performance at any time during those dates from a computer or mobile device. After purchasing tickets, audience members will receive a code that will allow them to access the recording for 48 hours.
Individual tickets are $16 per viewer, with a “Group Viewing” pass available for $35 for groups of 3 or more. Tickets are currently on sale at riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online ticketing system allows customers to pay by Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. All ticket sales will be handled by phone or internet for this production and the on campus box office will not be open for in person sales. Riverland students receive a free ticket (good for up to two viewers) with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.