TPS Insurance, in partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Ambassadors, is offering a $1,000 scholarship in honor and memory of Ted Ringhofer, who died of cancer in 1997. Ted was active for many years in local civic affairs as president of the OACCT for 29 years and on the Owatonna City Council for 24 years. Ted was a graduate of Owatonna High School and was very involved in extracurricular activities while in high school.
Students graduating this school year and planning to attend a technical, two- or four-year college with a focus on a business or business-related field can apply. Applications can be obtained in the Career Center at Owatonna High School, North Risk Partners/TPS Insurance Agency and OACCT office or online at www.owatonna.org. The deadline for the application to be returned is April 2.