Do you remember being told to sit up straight at school by a teacher or getting that command from your mom? After sitting upright or standing straight for a few minutes you returned to a bit of a relaxed slouch. Now that you’re older you might have experienced firsthand some aches and pains from poor posture and how it’s even harder to make that change for the better. This quick list of benefits will help motivate you to make some minor changes that can make a big difference in how you feel today.
There is a natural resting position that is best for the even distribution of gravity throughout your body. When joints have an even weight applied to them, they are less likely to wear out. Muscles that aren’t strained from being elongated or tight from being in a shortened position are less likely to get injured as well. When the head is resting on top of the spine all the way down to the hips, which are designed to handle the weight of the body and down to the legs, there is a chain that shares the weight and movement, each section doing it’s job. It also conserves energy since the body isn’t having to overcome added stress of poor posture when working and playing.
Good posture increases your ability to breathe easy. Think of airflow through a smashed or strained chest and or abdomen. In that position the diaphragm has a harder time with its daily rhythms. Let’s check in with you right now. Straighten your chest, just a bit and take in a full breath. Let it out. Do that a few times and notice how you needed to shift your posture in order to do that. It is something to think about throughout the day.
Good posture also increases your circulation and digestion. If your body is straight and moving well there is a direct connection with good blood flow. This is extremely important for a healthy lifestyle. For example, if you think about muscle tension in your lower body and constipation there could be a connection there. If your muscles are pulled in one spot and tight in another this can lead to other problems.
Posture has a direct connection with our frame of mind. It can be a mirror to how you are feeling and thinking of your environment and the world around you. Good posture will affect how others treat you as well. By making the best impression, and displaying a confident posture with your body, you can even create a positive feedback loop.
