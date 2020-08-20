Owatonna's Emma Loveless is one of 20 Minnesota State Fair Scholarship recipients. Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, the fair was committed to continuing the tradition of offering scholarship opportunities to deserving youth based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community.
Two other local youth — Anna Prchal of Montgomery, and Madelyn Wehe, of Faribault — received a State Fair scholarship
The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each. Since its inception, nearly $500,000 has been awarded. This year the Minnesota State Fair Scholarships are being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. These scholarships were made available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2019-20. Information about these scholarships can be found at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/
Additionally, the Christensen Family Scholarship was awarded to Nicole Koziolek of Northfield. This $1,000 scholarship was made available by Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the nation, through an endowment with the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.