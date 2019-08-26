Cloverbuds have completed kindergarten through third grade. Children this age, who want the experience of exhibiting an animal may do so when a responsible adult is in control of the animal. They are not involved in the competitive aspect of exhibition. Juniors are youth who have completed 3rd through 5th grade and Seniors are those who have completed 6th grade and higher. Besides Champions and Reserve Champions, purple ribbons are awarded to youth whose exhibits fall within the top of their class as determined by the judge. 4-H livestock are housed in the County Fair barns for viewing throughout the duration of the Fair.
Dairy (Junior – calves and yearlings; Senior – 2 yr olds and advanced animals)
Champion Junior Ayrshire – Allison Krohnberg (Randy & Michelle Krohnberg) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by the Steele County ADA.
Reserve – Allison Krohnberg (Randy & Michelle Krohnberg) Merry Lane
Champion Senior Ayrshire – Allison Krohnberg (Randy & Michelle Krohnberg) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by the Steele County ADA.
Champion Junior Brown Swiss – Afton Nelson (Tim & Stacy Nelson) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy sponsored by Clover Glen Farms.
Reserve – Kylie Kruckeberg (Keith & Karen Kruckeberg) Pratt Commandoes
Champion Senior Brown Swiss – Kylie Kruckeberg (Keith & Karen Kruckeberg) Pratt Commandoes will receive an award sponsored by
Aaron Schroht.
Champion Junior Guernsey – Allison Krohnberg (Randy & Michelle Krohnberg) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by ABS Global — Casey Nelson.
Reserve – Allison Krohnberg (Randy & Michelle Krohnberg) Merry Lane
Champion Junior Registered Holstein — Courtney Kath (Matthew & Jill Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive an award sponsored by Associated Milk Producers, Inc.
Reserve – Darian Stransky (Reid & Daria Stransky) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Champion Junior Grade Holstein – Arica Kath (Matthew & Jill Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks receives an award sponsored by the C.S.A. Lodge, MN #210, Owatonna.
Reserve – Courtney Kath (Matthew & Jill Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Senior Registered Holstein – Jerome Stransky (Reid & Daria Stransky) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award sponsored by the Vic Calverley Family in His Memory.
Reserve – Kelton Erler (Toby & Brittany Erler) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Junior Jersey – Maggie Bruns (John & Lisa Bruns) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by Lisa Demmer, DVM.
Reserve – Maggie Bruns (John & Lisa Bruns) Merry Lane
Champion Junior Milking Shorthorn – Anthony Manderfeld (Bernie & Anne Manderfeld) Medford Go Getters will receive a trophy sponsored by Dr. Anne Deppe, DVM
Reserve – Anthony Manderfeld (Bernie & Anne Manderfeld) Medford Go Getters
Champion Senior Milking Shorthorn – Anthony Manderfeld (Bernie & Anne Manderfeld) Medford Go Getters will receive a trophy sponsored by Manderfeld Dairy
Champion Junior Red & White – Jerome Stransky (Reid & Daria Stransky) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by the Silvin Pribyl Family
Reserve – Trevor Hiatt (Travis & Kristi Hiatt) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Champion Senior Red & White – Samantha Fredin (Scott Fredin & Julie Evers) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by the Stransky Family
Champion Junior Crossbreed – Jack Bruns (John & Lisa Bruns) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by the Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel.
Reserve – Chloe Garten (Joel & Denise Karlen-Garten) Pratt Commandoes
Champion Senior Crossbreed – Anton Schroeder (Wade & Mary Schroeder) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy sponsored by Express Pressure Washers, Inc., Blooming Prairie.
Each of the above Champions will receive a rosette ribbon from the Demmer Family — In Memory of David, Ruth, and Gail Demmer. The Reserve Champions receive rosettes sponsored by the Don Schroht Family in Memory of Albert and Doris Schroht.
Grand Champion Dairy – Jerome Stransky (Reid & Daria Stransky) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive a trophy sponsored by the Demmer Family — In Memory of David, Ruth, and Gail Demmer.
Reserve — Allison Krohnberg (Randy & Michelle Krohnberg) Merry Lane
Best Uddered Dairy Animal – Kelton Erler (Toby & Brittany Erler) Meriden Meadowlarks
will receive a trophy sponsored by Brad & Lorrie Rugg.
Dairy Champion Production — Kelton Erler (Toby & Brittany Erler) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by I.B.A. Dairy Supplies, Owatonna. In addition, the Steele County A.D.A. awards premiums to 4-Hers who receive ribbons in this class.
Reserve Champion & Special Dairy Production Premiums – Ali Slater (Chris & Andrea Slater) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by Steele County A.D.A.
Dairy Genetics – Kullen Kath (Karlie Kath & Tebra Thiele) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by the Darwin and Barb Kasper Family, Medford.
Reserve – Mitchell Seykora (Brian & Mary Beth Seykora) Straight River Stars
Junior Champion Dairy Showmanship – Jayden Jirele (Jeremy Jirele & Ryan Gillepsie) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Demmer Family in Memory of David, Ruth, & Gail Demmer.
Reserve – Kaylyn Hobart (Josh & Crystal Hobart) Pratt Commandoes
Intermediate Champion Dairy Showmanship – Jerome Stransky (Reid & Daria Stransky) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Brad & Lorrie Rugg.
Reserve – Jack Bruns (John & Lisa Bruns) Merry Lane
Senior Champion Dairy Showmanship – Maggie Bruns (John & Lisa Bruns) Merry Lane
will receive an award sponsored by Mary Larson and Family in Memory of Bruce Larson.
Reserve – Anthony Manderfeld (Bernie & Anne Manderfeld) Medford Go Getters
Junior Champion Dairy Interview – Nelia Nelson (Nick & Sami Nelson) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by the Dentists of Owatonna Family Dentistry, Dr. Jeffrey Huxford, Dr. Nicholas Wiese & Dr. Bronson Schelling.
Reserve – Trey Hiatt (Travis & Kristi Hiatt) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Senior Champion Dairy Interview– Anthony Manderfeld (Bernie & Anne Manderfeld) Medford Go Getters will receive a trophy sponsored by Kerncrest Holsteins.
Reserve – Chloe Schroeder (Wade & Mary Schroeder) Pratt Commandoes
Junior Dairy Star Award Winners — Junior First Place – Kellen Nelson (Tim & Stacy Nelson) Pratt Commandoes; Junior Second Place – Madi Murphy (Kim Schmidt) Meriden Meadowlarks; Junior Third Place – Kennedi Wagner (Shane & Darcy Wagner) Meriden Meadowlarks.
Senior Dairy Star Award Winners — Senior First Place – Anthony Manderfeld (Bernie & Anne Manderfeld) Medford Go Getters; Senior Second Place – Arica Kath (Matthew & Jill Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks; Senior Third Place – Samantha Fredin (Scott Fredin & Julie Evers) Owatonna Victory Boosters; Senior Fourth Place – Courtney Kath (Matthew & Jill Kath) Meriden Meadowlarks; and Senior Fifth Place – Afton Nelson (Tim & Stacy Nelson) Pratt Commandoes . The Dairy Star Awards are sponsored by Larry & Carolyn Tande, IBA Dairy Supply, Lorraine Jirele, Steele County A.D.A., Brad and Lorrie Rugg, Berniece Schroht in Memory of Jerry Schroht, Mary Larson and Family in Memory of Bruce Larson, Joe and Ev Stransky, Carol Ahlborn, and Fran Jirele.
Kottke Achievement Award in Dairy — Anthony Manderfeld (Bernie & Anne Manderfeld) Medford Go Getters This is an award sponsored by Kottke Jewelers, Owatonna. It is given to an outstanding 4-H dairy project member, who is at least a high school senior, and who has provided leadership in the dairy project as well as excelling in show ring performance. This special achievement award can only be won once.
Goat
Champion Junior Dairy Doe — Beth Ann Hanson (Thomas Hanson & Brenda Manderfeld) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by Krause Feeds and Supplies, Inc., Hope.
Reserve – Allison Bruggeman (Stephanie Bruggeman) Merry Lane
Champion Senior Dairy Doe — Beth Ann Hanson (Thomas Hanson & Brenda Manderfeld) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by the Deerfield Get There 4-H Club.
Reserve — Beth Ann Hanson (Thomas Hanson & Brenda Manderfeld) Deerfield Get There
Champion Dairy Goat — Beth Ann Hanson (Thomas Hanson & Brenda Manderfeld) Deerfield Get There will receive an award given In Memory of Duane Halla.
Reserve — Beth Ann Hanson (Thomas Hanson & Brenda Manderfeld) Deerfield Get There
Champion Meat Doe (Junior Show) — Miley Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Chestnut Acres, Tami & Sean Hughes, Owatonna.
Reserve — Miley Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Champion Meat Doe (Senior Show) — Carson Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Whispering Creek Farm, Brenda Manderfeld.
Reserve – Zach Finholdt (Eric & Angie Finholdt) Medford Go Getters
Champion Market Goat (Sr. Show) — Tory Buck (David Buck & Katie Hoffman) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by the WFLA Lodge #127, Owatonna.
Reserve — Tory Buck (David Buck & Katie Hoffman) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Champion Market Goat (Jr. Show) — Ericka Jaster (Steven & Alison Jaster) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Boer Goat Central – Zach Finholdt.
Reserve — Miley Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters
Champion Rate of Gain Market Goat — Miley Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Lone Oak Organic Farm — Larry & Sandra Spinler, Morristown.
Reserve – Sean O’Brien (Cathy O’Brien) Merry Lane
Junior Champion Dairy Goat Showmanship — Kaitlyn Resler (Bryan & Brooke Resler) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by the Klecker Livestock Hauling.
Reserve — Allison Bruggeman (Stephanie Bruggeman) Merry Lane
Intermediate Champion Dairy Goat Showmanship — Katherine Trenda (Peter & Paula Trenda) Pratt Commandoes will receive an award sponsored by Agrology Crop & Soil, Brad Spinler.
Senior Champion Dairy Goat Showmanship — Beth Ann Hanson (Thomas Hanson & Brenda Manderfeld) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by Ken & Lyn Finholdt.
Reserve – Lynn Larson (Tim & Joanne Larson) Deerfield Get There
Junior Champion Meat Goat Showmanship – Ericka Jaster (Steven & Alison Jaster) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Northland Farm Systems, Owatonna
Reserve – Addison Mongeau (Elliot & Lindsey Mongeau) Straight River Stars
Intermediate Champion Meat Goat Showmanship – Carson Ahrens (Nolan & Melissa Ahrens) Owatonna Victory Boosters club will receive an award sponsored by Mike & Cheryl Paulson
Reserve – Halle Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Senior Champion Meat Goat Showmanship – Zach Finholdt (Eric & Angie Finholdt) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Farmers First Ag, LLC
Reserve – Ben Finholdt (Eric & Angie Finholdt) Medford Go Getters
Junior Champion Goat Interview — Kaitlyn Resler (Bryan & Brooke Resler) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Prairie Ridge Orthodontics, Dr. Jeff Loveless.
Reserve — Addison Mongeau (Elliot & Lindsey Mongeau) Straight River Stars
Senior Champion Goat Interview — Ben Finholdt (Eric & Angie Finholdt) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by J & S Farms, Ellendale.
Reserve — Zach Finholdt (Eric & Angie Finholdt) Medford Go Getters
Sheep
Senior Champion Lamb Lead – Halle Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Mike & Cheryl Paulson.
Junior Champion Lamb Lead – Jayden Wencl (Wayne & Linnea Wencl) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by the Steele County 4-H Club Coucil.
Reserve – Olivia Wilkenson (Matt & Kara Wilkenson) Ellendale Hustlers
Champion Fleece — Lynn Larson (Tim & Joanne Larson) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by the Jim Andrews Family.
Reserve – Aiden Hunt (Ben & Danielle Hunt) Deerfield Get There
Champion Ewe Lamb — Lynn Larson (Tim & Joanne Larson) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by the Alan and Judy Schaefer Family, Blooming Prairie.
Reserve — Lynn Larson (Tim & Joanne Larson) Deerfield Get There
Champion Yearling Ewe — Alexis Ripka (Brad & Crystal Ripka) Merry Lane will receive an award given In Memory of Arnold Knutson.
Reserve — Alexis Ripka (Brad & Crystal Ripka) Merry Lane
Champion Breeding Ewe — Casey Chambers (Jay & Betsy Chambers) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by the Bill and Vicki Arthur Family, Ellendale.
Reserve – Hailey Chambers (Jay & Betsy Chambers) Medford Go Getters
Champion Wether Dam — Casey Chambers (Jay & Betsy Chambers) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Hometown Credit Union.
Reserve — Hailey Chambers (Jay & Betsy Chambers) Medford Go Getters
Champion White Face Market Lamb (Jr. Show) — Ian Hunt (Ben & Danielle Hunt) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by Keck’s Repair, Inc.
Champion Speckle Face Market Lamb (Jr. Show) — Reid Wildgrube (Grant & Anna Wildgrube) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by the Bob and Michelle Arett Family, Blooming Prairie.
Reserve — Aiden Hunt (Ben & Danielle Hunt) Deerfield Get There
Champion Natural Market Lamb (Jr. Show) — Reid Wildgrube (Grant & Anna Wildgrube) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by the Alan & Judy Schaefer Family, Blooming Prairie.
Reserve – Brooklyn Sommer (Amanda & Tony Sommer) Straight River Stars
Champion Black Face Market Ewe Lamb(Jr. Show) — Jayden Wencl (Wayne & Linnea Wencl) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by Brent and Roxanne Underwood in Memory of Ruth and Carl Holz.
Reserve — Jayden Wencl (Wayne & Linnea Wencl) Merry Lane
Champion Black Face Market Wether Lamb (Jr. Show) — Khloe Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by the Ellendale Hustlers 4-H Club.
Reserve — Khloe Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Champion Market Lamb (Jr. Show) — Khloe Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a banner sponsored by the Bill and Vicki Arthur Family, Ellendale.
Reserve — Khloe Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Champion White Face Market Lamb (Sr. Show) — Kalli Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Cole Ignaszewski, New Richland.
Reserve – Finley Loveless (Jeff & Mary Loveless) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Speckle Face Market Lamb (Sr. Show) — Charlea Underwood (Jayme & Hilary Underwood) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by the Bob and Michelle Arett Family, Blooming Prairie.
Reserve – Hailey Rysavy (Benjamin & Wendy Rysavy) Straight River Stars
Champion Natural Market Lamb (Sr. Show) — Kaden Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Northland Farm Systems, Owatonna.
Reserve — Hailey Chambers (Jay & Betsy Chambers) Medford Go Getters
Champion Black Face Market Ewe Lamb (Sr. Show) — Kalli Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Jayme and Hilary Underwood and Family.
Reserve — Gabriel Dahle (Edward & Darlyne Dahle) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Champion Black Face Market Wether (Sr. Show) — Kaden Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Allen and Jane Nelson, New Richland.
Reserve – Grace Arthur (William & Vicki Arthur) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Market Lamb (Sr. Show) — Kaden Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive a banner sponsored Melby Masonry.
Reserve — Grace Arthur (William & Vicki Arthur) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Trio of Lambs — Kaden Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Premier Bank, Owatonna.
Reserve — Kalli Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters
Junior Champion Sheep Showmanship — Khloe Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by SunOpta Inc.
Reserve — Reid Wildgrube (Grant & Anna Wildgrube) Medford Go Getters
Intermediate Champion Sheep Showmanship — Kalli Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel .
Reserve — Finley Loveless (Jeff & Mary Loveless) Meriden Meadowlarks
Senior Champion Sheep Showmanship — Kaden Nelson (Wade & Missy Nelson) Lemond Snappy Boosters will receive an award sponsored by New York Life Insurance, Blooming Prairie.
Reserve — Grace Arthur (William & Vicki Arthur) Meriden Meadowlarks
Champion Rate of Gain Market Lamb — Lynn Larson (Tim & Joanne Larson) Deerfield Get There will receive an award sponsored by Nelson Klub Lambs, New Richland.
Reserve — Lynn Larson (Tim & Joanne Larson) Deerfield Get There
In addition, exhibitors of the top five rate of gain market lambs receive special premiums sponsored by the Steele County Free Fair.
Junior Champion Sheep Interview — Reid Wildgrube (Grant & Anna Wildgrube) Medford Go Getters will receive an award sponsored by Owatonna Dental Care.
Reserve — Brooklyn Sommer (Amanda & Tony Sommer) Straight River Stars
Senior Champion Sheep Interview — Brenna Sommer (Amanda & Tony Sommer) Straight River Stars will receive an award sponsored by the Tim and Joanne Larson Family.
Reserve — Emma Loveless (Jeff & Mary Loveless) Meriden Meadowlarks
Throughout the week, 4-Hers work hard at caring for their animals and keeping up the barns for the welfare of the animals and for the public’s viewing enjoyment. These efforts fall under their herdsmanship responsibilities. Clubs are given awards based on their herdsmanship efforts throughout the week. The Dairy Herdsmanship award is sponsored by the Rusty and Barb Paulson Family; the Goat Herdsmanship award is sponsored by the Merry Lane 4-H Club; and the Sheep Herdsmanship award is given by Jim and Sherry Harbal. In addition, overall herdsmanship awards are given to the club with the highest average herdsmanship score in each of these categories: clubs showing 1-5 species, and those showing 6-9 species. These Overall Herdsmanship Awards are sponsored by the Exchange Club of Steele County and Steele County 4-H Club Council. Top placing clubs from the previous year are given choice stalling at this year’s County Fair.