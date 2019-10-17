Merlin Players opens 25th season with “Leading Ladies”

FARIBAULT — The Merlin Players opens its twenty-fifth season with the comedy, “Leading Ladies” written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Artistic Director Julianna Skluzacek. The production runs Oct. 25, 26, Nov. 1, 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
This laugh-till-your-face-hurts comedy is the story of Leo and Jack, two down on their luck Shakespearean actors on the Moose Lodge Circuit in 1954 Pennsylvania. They read in the newspaper about a York, Pennsylvania woman who is looking for her long-lost nephews so she can leave her fortune to them. The guys decide to pose as the nephews and travel to York. There, they discover that it’s not nephews but nieces for whom she is looking. Chaos ensues in a “Some Like It Hot” love story.
Owatonnans Amber Chesney and Mark Place play Meg and Duncan. Faribault residents Faith Jameson and Pam Buschow play Audrey and Florence. Carter Martin of Red Wing plays Leo and Patrick Braucher of Webster plays his compatriot Jack. Chuck Larsen of Morristown and Dylan Vilt of New Prague play Doc and Butch. An important feature of the technical crew is costumer Mary Butler Fraser who has been working on dresses that men can wear. Also, her quick-change team of Alane Bendtsen, Barb Crabtree and Alicia Frarck will be working with her to facilitate the many fast costume changes. “The show is almost as much fun to watch backstage as out front,” says director Julianna Skluzacek. Keeping the entire thing running is stage manager Bill Stransky. The light designer is Darren Beecher of Minneapolis.
Tickets can be purchased at paradisecenterforthearts.org or by calling 507-332-7372 during box office hours noon-5 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and till 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Box office opens one hour before show. An opening night reception will be held after the show on Oct. 25.