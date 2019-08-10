Celebrate National Dog Day with us again this year! Owatonna Parks and Recreations 4th Annual Woofstock will be held on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.- noon at Lake Chase Dog Park. Come celebrate the love that our pets can bring to our daily lives, check out some local vendors from our area, and meet new friends!
Paws 4 Fun Dog Training will have a table at Woofstock this year! Paws 4 Fun is located here in Owatonna but also serves surrounding Southern Minnesota areas and is located conveniently on Old Highway 14 between Waseca and Owatonna. Classes are private and just a half hour beginning with steps and building on success! Susan Bernhart is your trainer having trained over 1,000 dogs! For more information contact Susan at slbernhart@gmail.com or at 507-363-1781.
NEW this year we will have a photo booth to take pictures with your pets. Remember to bring your camera! If you don’t have a pet that’s fine too! Bring your friends and family to take some fun photos. We will also have a face painter on site to get you ready for your snapshot!
With this warm weather we have been having who doesn’t want some ice cream?! This year The Blast will be at Woofstock handing out “pup cups” to all four legged furry friends! Don’t worry though Ozzie’s Cotton Candy will be at the event for all humans to enjoy! Ozzie sells cotton candy, bottled water, and popcorn.
We are mixing it up this year and will have the paddle board, kayaks, and more from Lake Kohlmier to try out on Lake Chase! We won’t have them for the whole event so be sure to be there to try them out! These are all available to rent at Lake Kohlmier until September 2nd. The rentals run Monday-Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday noon-7 p.m. Lake Kohlmier is located at 1550 Mosher Drive here in Owatonna.
Thank you to Must Love Dogs grooming for helping sponsor Woofstock this year! Must Love Dogs is a local groomer located on West Broadway in Owatonna. Shannon and her team love your dogs just as much as you do and have tons of grooming and pet knowledge to share. Even if you don’t have a dog but are thinking of getting one Shannon and her team can give you honest breed information and tips on taking care of your new puppy! Must Love Dogs not only grooms dogs but they can groom your cat as well! Call for your first appointment at 507-213-6815!
Other Park and Rec tidbits
Aug. 18: Last week of River Springs Water Park!
Aug. 22: Youth Football grades 3-6 first practice and meetings
Aug. 24: Woofstock
Aug. 27: Youth Hockey Registration
Sept. 2: Kohlmier Equipment rentals closed for the season
Sept. 6: Movie in the Park-Manthey Park
Sept. 7: 1st-2nd grade Football begins
Sept. 13: City of Owatonna Deer Hunt registration deadline
Sept. 19: Youth basketball registration
Sept. 27: Owatonna Middle school pool-family open swim begins
Nov. 2: Owatonna City Deer Hunt season 2 begins
