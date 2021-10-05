The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (NRHEG) Public Schools celebrated homecoming last week, encouraging kids to dress up in fun themes ranging from safety personnel to rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.
The 2021 NRHEG Homecoming court were Cassie Kormann, Brenlee Knudson, Kylee Kruger, Miranda LaCanne, Journey Utpadel, Bo Budach, Alex Dobberstein, Matthew Mueller, Jack Olson, Porter Peterson. Homecoming princess was Aaliyah Johnson Prince and the prince was Casey Hallman.
Last Tuesday, Alex Dobberstein and Brenless Knudson were crowned the king and queen.
Photos courtesy of NRHEG Public Schools.