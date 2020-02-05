Toys for Tots campaign provided for more than 20,000 children

DES MOINES — Fareway recently presented a check for $100,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season. In addition, more than 70 pallets of toys were collected and donated. Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all 122 Fareway store locations from Monday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 21.
“We want to thank our generous customers, and vendor partner Coca-Cola, for helping make the Toys for Tots program a success and providing for both monetary and toy donation support,” said Reynolds W. Cramer, Fareway President and CEO. “We are proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps and help spread joy to thousands of children during the holiday season.”
In 2019, the U.S. Marine Corps reports that 20,124 children were served, 71,000 toys were collected, and total campaign proceeds topped more than $161,000.
“Thanks to the tremendous support provided by Fareway. Every year, their involvement takes the Toys for Tots program to the next level and allows us to reach far more children than we ever could alone. Fareway’s involvement is pivotal to the success of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program year after year,” said Staff Sergeant Shane Paonessa, United States Marine Corps.