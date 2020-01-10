OWATONNA — The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary and Donald Sanford Fund are sponsoring a number of scholarships for individuals who are currently attending programs in nursing and health-related careers. Recipients of these scholarships will be selected on the basis of need and merit.
The Donald Sanford Nursing Scholarship is for applicants entering their first year or more and majoring in nursing at a college or vocational school. The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship is for applicants entering their second year or more of school and majoring in a health-related field at a college, medical school or vocational school.
The application can be found at allinahealth.org/Owatonna-Hospital. Click on the “Auxiliary scholarship application” link in the left-hand column. Completed applications must be received by Monday, March 16, 2020. Please contact Scholarship Committee Chair Deb Albrecht at 507-455-1626 or Volunteer Services Coordinator Sharon Jacobson at 507-977-2778 with any questions.