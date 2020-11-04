For the Year of 2019-2020, the Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed October Students of the Month Sydney Hunst and Klara Blacker.The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects and recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership.
Sydney Hunst is the daughter of Sarah and Tim Hunst. She is active in sports including soccer (she was captain this year), track and has been the hockey captain during her 10th – 12th grade years. She considers herself a very social person and participates in Student Council, NHS, concert choir and symphony orchestra. She works as a Referee for Owatonna Parks & Rec and also works at Hy-Vee and Kristi’s Clothing part-time. She is excited for college and would like to possibly play hockey in college; she is considering attending St Benedict’s, Concordia Moorhead, UW – Steven’s Point or UW – Eau Claire. She plans to pursue a career in the medical field, and no matter what she does in the future, she "wants to make people’s lives better!"
Klara Blacker is the daughter of Steve and Sue Blacker. She is very active and has participated in Marching Band, Pep Band, Choir, Music Ensembles, LaCrosse and Tennis. She is a member of NHS and is very involved in community activities. She is very involved in her faith-based activities including Student Leadership Team, Mission Team, VBS volunteer and middle school youth group volunteer. She is undecided in her college or degree at this time.