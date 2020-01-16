LA CROSSE — The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse dean's list for the fall 2019 semester:
Grace Johns of Blooming Prairie.
Johnathon Jaeger of Claremont.
Elle Myer and Preston Pflaum of Dodge Center.
Rachel Bluhm of Medford.
Ariana Buck, Julia Haarstad, Molly Hawkins, Benjamin Johnson, Lexi Kunkel, Ellie Rohman, Evan Steiger, Ahnna Stelter, Ben Stelter, and Payton Ulrich of Owatonna.
Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.