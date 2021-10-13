Community Pathways of Owatonna has volunteer positions available in Unique Finds, their thrift store, and in Marketplace, a certified food SuperShelf.
Volunteers enable Pathways to provide the wide array of services they offer. Volunteer opportunities are for 3-3.5 hour shifts, and can be 1 day a month, 2 days every other week, or 1 day a week.
Positions open include front desk staff, customer assistance, delivery assistant and self stocker. To apply, stop by their location at 155 Oakdale Street SW in Owatonna, call 507-455-2991 or go online at www.communitypathwayssc.org/get-involved-owatonna.