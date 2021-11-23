It’s time to register for The Cannon Valley Elder Collegium winter term.
The term features 10 classes, which begin the week of Jan. 3, and run four to eight weeks. The variety of topics range from jazz music and Irish folk tales to climate action and a German cinema retrospective. Six classes will be in-person, four will be held via Zoom. The fee for an eight-week course is $50 and scholarships are available. Some classes also require a text, and the fee does not include materials.
The CVEC provides high-quality liberal arts academic experiences for students over age 50 (retired or not). Faculty members of the CVEC, predominantly retirees themselves, include college professors, public school instructors, industry and government career experts.
Detailed class descriptions, as well as faculty biographies, can be found on the website at CVEC.org. Listings also detail class schedules and recommended readings.
Current registration runs now through Dec. 13. After Dec. 13, registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis. The number of participants in online classes (using Zoom.com) is limited to 15 to make for lively discussions. In-person classes can accommodate 15-20 students, and will be held in the Village on the Cannon Community Room, 301 Seventh St., Northfield. Students attending in person must show proof of vaccination. As of this writing, students will wear masks. Check with the website for updates.
Register by
• Going to CVEC.org to register online by clicking on the “Classes” drop-down menu, then submitting it electronically, or printing a copy of the registration form and mailing it to or drop off at FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy,, Northfield, MN 55057
• Visiting FiftyNorth to pick up a printed copy of classes, which includes the registration form.
For more information, visit CVEC.org.