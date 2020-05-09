I just came back from a stop at Manke’s for an air filter and some 2-cycle oil, and Sterling Drug for a prescription. I never used to think of such things. Such errands were an almost daily part of life. If I ever needed anything, I just stopped by and picked it up. It’s one of the conveniences of living in a small city.
How different things are now! Now before I go anywhere I think about whether I really need to, and couldn’t it wait until I have several items to take care of at once? And did I remember my mask? And then when I come back it’s like I’m returning from a foreign and hostile environment, as I disinfect and wipe down the steering wheel, shifter, phone (that’s where my music is), blinker wand, door handle, and anything else I may have touched. It’s a process. And it’s meant to keep us safe.
The Lord says a lot about coming and going. One of my favorite verses is this one: “The Lord watches over your coming in and your going out from this time forth, and even forevermore.” That’s the last verse of Psalm 121. Then there are these words from Jesus in John 10: “I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved. They will come in and go out, and find pasture.” That’s from the famous chapter where Jesus talks about himself as the Good Shepherd and about us as his flock.
What’s striking to me in the John passage is that Jesus doesn’t only talk about bringing his sheep safely into the pen, whether you think of that as heaven or as the Church. Rather, the sheep go in and out, led by the Shepherd. In fact, when Jesus talks about “bringing out” his sheep in verse four of this chapter, the word he uses is a forceful one sometimes translated as “expel,” “drive out,” or “throw out.” It’s used when someone really doesn’t altogether want to go and you have to be more forceful. Have you ever had a dog not want to go outside when you wanted it to? Yeah, it’s like that.
For years now we’ve heard about the need for the church to leave the building, to enter its mission field beyond its doors, to follow our Shepherd into mission in the world beyond the safety of our own pen. Now, suddenly, the Good Shepherd has driven us out. He will bring us back in again in good time. But for now, he’s still watching over us. None of this has surprised him. In fact, we might notice several things that are his doing: Families in worship together. Discipleship centered in the home. Churches online in ways that reach beyond their own members, to some who would be very reluctant to go into a church but who will visit sites online. A focus on caring for our neighbors in practical ways.
Jesus said that going out is where you find the pasture and where you really follow the Good Shepherd. It’s where our faith finds purpose in our world, and exercise. We need both. We need the pen where the church meets together in worship and community and encouragement, but sometimes we also need a push out into the world, too. Consider this time our push. We will eventually enjoy going back in, but as the church goes out and comes in we know this for certain: The Lord watches over us now and forever.