This January was the cloudiest January for Minnesotans in 57 years of record keeping, according to the University of Minnesota St. Paul Campus Climate Observatory. We had 10 consecutive days of clouds. So last weekend when the sun finally came out and we saw blue sky and sunshine, it seemed like people’s moods suddenly brightened. I know mine did. In winter, I long for the light and I tire of the shortness of our days. I know I could live somewhere else, but for the most part, I love the four seasons that living in Minnesota provides. I wonder if we would appreciate the sunshine as much if we never had days of cloudiness and super cold temperatures.
The Bible talks a great deal about light and darkness, both literally and figuratively. The church season of Epiphany celebrates the light of the world that comes to us through Jesus Christ. It is during this season that we make the turn from Christmas and Jesus’ birth to Jesus’ ministry on earth. And it happens to fall during our darkest time of the year, from January 6 to Ash Wednesday.
But Epiphany is about more than light. It is about light as a sign of something new that is beginning. An epiphany is something that is revealed suddenly, an aha moment. It is something that is not planned for; it occurs amid the ordinary living of our lives. Yet it changes everything. Jesus’ first disciples experienced a series of epiphanies by following Jesus. Jesus called them to “Come and see” what he was doing in the world, to see who he was, and to follow him. (John 1:35-46) In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus not only calls the disciples to come and see what he is doing, he urges them to be a part of what he is doing, to “let your light shine before others.” (Matt. 5:16) What does that mean? I think it means that we are each called to choose kindness, to listen rather than react, to show love even when it is inconvenient or downright difficult.
While it might be the coldest, darkest months of our year, we are able to be light for each other by listening to Jesus as he calls us to live our best lives, not for only our own benefit but for the benefit of all. Jesus invited his first disciples to be the light in their world. That invitation still stands today.