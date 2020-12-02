The Owatonna branch of the American Association of University Women is offering the AAUW Owatonna Dorothy Meyering scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year.
The amount of the scholarship is $1,200 and is open to all fields of study. Recipients must be a female resident of Steele County or a female graduate of a Steele County school district, must have graduated from high school in 2020 or before at the time of application, and completed at least 12 credits of post high school education.
The application deadline is March 15, 2021 and the recipient will be notified by July 1. Forms are available online at www.owatonna-mn.aauw.net under the scholarship tab. Two letters of recommendation and an official transcript must accompany the application.