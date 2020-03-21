I fondly remember my associations with Don Wesely. What a generous guy! I frequently ran into Don at the post office where he was a carrier for about half of his 34 years there. The last half of his stay was as Superintendent of Post Office Operations.
Wesley’s many years of volunteer work touched almost every part of the Owatonna community that was in need. And much of the time they were unheralded things, such as visiting a handicapped young man every Monday night or going along with his wife to Cedarview Nursing home every couple of weeks to visit residents.
The eight children in the Wesely family gave Don and Romana their grandchildren which Don cherished. They kept Don busy, but he still found time to carry out volunteer work. Perhaps the place where he touched the most people through his volunteer service was his volunteer work at Boy Scout Explorers Troop 255 sponsored by the Sertoma Club.
Don taught CCD classes at his church for 20 years. I think I remember him tending bar at Jerry’s and at private home gatherings. He even had a part time job at the Owatonna People’s Press where he worked nights. He picked up trash along the roadways and worked on the local drive of the American Cancer Society. He truly was a man who enjoyed giving to others. Don Wesely passed away in 2004 at age 72. He was the recipient of the Exchange Club “Book of Golden Deeds” award in 1993.
Book of Golden Deeds
nominations due
This year’s Book of Golden Deeds award banquet has been postponed until September. However, the Owatonna Exchange Club will continue seeking nominations for this year’s Book of Golden Deeds award. The Book of Golden Deeds is not limited to a single volunteer, but can also be presented to a group of individuals such as a civic group, sororities/fraternities, religious groups and charitable organizations. Nominations should be submitted to the Owatonna Exchange Club, C/O Sharon Kline, 240 15th St. S.W. in Owatonna. Nomination forms are available on the Owatonna Exchange Club Facebook page or by requesting them at kleinowatonna@msn.com. Questions can be answered by calling 363-0143. Again, this year’s Book of Golden Deeds banquet has been postponed until September.
Remembering Agnes
and Bertha
Every time I cross over the rail tracks on North Street near the concrete plant, I can visualize the small house located on the north side of the road on the west side of the tracks. The house was occupied by Agnes Gibson and Bertha Brown. I can remember them sitting on every night watching traffic go by. I’m not sure when the sisters moved out of the house or when the house was torn down. Agnes came to Owatonna from Dodge Center and moved into the house in 1951. Her husband worked for Ervin Manke elevating sugar beets into rail cars. Bertha came to live with Agnes following Agnes’ husband’s death. I remember 1999 when I finally got the nerve to stop by and interview the sisters. In our conversation, I said, “You have really seen a lot of railroad history pass by in the years you have been here. You’ve seen every train that has gone by here since the early fifties,” “Yes, we have,” replied Agnes. “We even saw the last of the steam engines go by and waving to the people riding in the trains.” Agnes and Bertha go down in my book as a piece of Owatonna history.
Manke meets Tibbets
Speaking of Ervin Manke, it was 1999 when he was guest of honor in August of that year at the Confederate Air Force Expo at Holman Field in St. Paul. Ervin had the pleasure and honor of renewing friendships with Col. Paul Tibbets who piloted the Enola Gay which dropped the atomic bombs over Japan. Ervin got to know Tibbets when he was selected to be his official chauffer while Tibbets was training for that mission. “It was 1943,” Ervin told me. “I was in the infantry and they wanted me to go to Officer’s Training School. I turned that down because it meant six years. Next thing I knew, my name was on the bulletin board stating I was to go to the Second Air Force. I had no idea I would be selected to be the official chauffer for Col. Tibbets.
Manke was asked to live off the base because of the secret mission that Tibbets was involved with. “They knew I was going to overhear conversations and they didn’t want me to be near the other men where I might say something I had heard. Believe me, I heard plenty! There were a lot of conversations and discussions about the bomb testing in that back seat when I drove Tibbets around. I actually knew what was being planned in the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”
When Tibbets came to the Twin Cities Ervin was asked to drive him to various locations. “They wanted me to drive this long limo around the Twin Cities traffic and I was skeptical about that. So, I asked them to send another driver and I’d ride in the back with the Colonel. That was really a good decision because he and I were able to get re-acquainted and talk about old times.”
Did you know?
Did you know which big bands were the last to play at the Monterey Ballroom? They were those of Duke Ellington and Stan Kenton.
Sophie’s 100th
Sophie Anderson, wife of Dr. Frank Anderson, co-founder of the Owatonna Clinic, celebrates her 100th birthday on April 6. The 100th birthday party which was scheduled for April 6 has been canceled. Cards can be sent to Sophie at 2925 Lincoln Av, Apt. 604, Roseville, Mn. 55113.
Did you know?
The statue you see at the corner of Main and Cedar on fire hall property sits atop a memorial for Vic Buckingham, Owatonna’s only fallen firefighter. Vic fell off a fire truck while it was rounding a corner of Main and Oak. Tragically he died from his injuries. As I recall, the run was for a false alarm. “Buck” was sitting in a compartment behind the cab on the truck. In those days there were no doors on the compartments and while putting on his oxygen tank, the truck rounded the corner and he fell out of the truck. Fire engines today have doors with safety latches and firefighters are not allowed to stand on the rear of trucks while they are moving.
Included in the memorial is the fire fighter’s prayer: When duty calls me, oh Lord, wherever flames may rage, give me the strength to save some life whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it is too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert, and oh Lord, guide my every move, for life is so precious, please don’t let us lose. I want to fill my calling and give the best in me, to guard my every neighbor and protect their property. And, if according to thy will, I must give my life, then with thy protecting hand my Lord, I pray thee protect my children and my wife.
Dartt’s Park fire
causes major loss
The recent fire at the Dartt’s Park storage building under the grandstand caused major losses to equipment stored there by the Owatonna High School baseball team and the Owatonna Aces. Marc Achterkirch OHS Activities Director told me that bats, balls, a pitching machine, gloves and other coaching gear from the high school were destroyed in the fire. “We are still waiting for word on insurance coverage through the city. Meanwhile spare equipment is being used. It was really an unfortunate thing that happened.” Achterkirch told me that practice for spring sports is being allowed but seasons will begin a bit later in April “As far as baseball and softball and track are concerned, it’ll be like a late cold, wet spring forcing cancellations.” Big 9 Athletic Directors met this past week to determine make-up dates for games missed at the beginning of the season. I was unable to talk to anyone from the Aces to see how their season is being affected by the fire loss.
Bare shelves!
A week ago, I was shopping at Hy-Vee and couldn’t help but notice the bare product shelves that greeted me. I visited with Randy Pirkl who said, “You wouldn’t have believed last Thursday and Friday. Toilet paper went off the shelves as fast as we could re-stock. In fact, people were even stealing toilet paper from the rest rooms!” Randy said that they were expecting FOUR semi loads of product to arrive that very day. The store staff is working non-stop to keep the shelves full. Randy said, “I haven’t seen anything like this since 9/11”.
Some bowling history
Here’s to the National Tree bowling team who, in 1993, set a new record for a team single game at 1,185 beating the old record set in 1973 by Owatonna Meats. Kyle Heathman rolled a 276, Dave Oulman a 219, Dan Langer a 248, Dan Utpadel a 266, and Jim Dalland rolled a 176.
Incidentally, do you remember who was on that 1973 Owatonna Meats team? It included Tom Sisser, Mike Mason, Al Radel, George Anderson and Duane Nelson.
Vera Meixner relates to the Rolling Star Café
I recently saw Vera Meixner at the supermarket the other day and my thoughts immediately went to the Rolling Star Café, which was located at the corner of Cedar and Pearl. She, along with her husband Walt ran the Rolling Star from 1950 to 1965 when it closed. I interviewed Vera back in 1993. She said, “I worked for Sharkey Austin at Sharkey’s Café prior to our buying the Rolling Star. I always wanted a café of our own. Don’t ask me why! Wayne White ran the café and wanted to sell. One day he asked me, ‘why not buy the café from me?’ It was as simple as that.
The café originally featured a sign of a star with blinking lights. “We had to turn it off because it interfered with radios in neighbor’s apartments.
The café was primarily Vera’s responsibility. “Walt was busy with his tiling,” she said. “It was up to me to run the café. We were open seven days a week and when we first opened it was for 24 hours. There were always people around all night. I remember police officer Bill Zupke walking in every night, probably checking on juveniles buying cigarettes! Working those long hours practically eliminated any family activities.”
All three of Vera and Walt’s sons helped in the café. John runs the Little Professor Book Store in town, Dan, lives in town and takes care of Vera and Mike now retired and living in Farmington.
Some of the folks who worked at the Rolling Star included Mary Snyder who cooked all 15 years the Meixners ran it. Others who worked there included Elaine Kaufman, Donna Graves, Evelyn Standke, Thelma Wandrey and Carrie Balzer
“Mary always fixed great barbecue ribs and home-made chow mein,” Vera said. “Oh my, the grease she used to cook in…it wasn’t very healthy eating by today’s standards.”
I can remember the thick, juicy hamburgers I would order while on the air during the noon hour on KRFO. Our studios were right across the street, so I would order a burger, put on a long-play record and run across the street to get my burger.
The Rolling Star Café was one of the vast number of eating establishments in the early days in downtown Owatonna. Incidentally, Vera celebrated her 94th birthday on March 6.
Toys for Tots receives
generous donation from OHS Student Council
The Owatonna High School Student Council selected Steele County Toys for Tots for an all school fundraiser prior to the school’s 2019 Christmas break. At the conclusion of the fundraiser, $6500.00 was raised locally for local Toys for Tots program with fundraising and donation boxes distributed around Steele County.
No phone books
Phone books today are a joke! Most of the numbers listed are non-working numbers because the party you are trying to call has his/her own cell phone. Many names are not even listed in the books delivered to your door by Dex, as is the case with mine. Somehow the number of my landline, which is still working by the way, has gotten eliminated from the phone book.
For folks like me who depend on talking to people I am writing about on the phone, the task’s almost impossible. I’m sure other reporters face the same challenge. I often have to rely on a friend of the person I’m trying to get ahold of to feed me a cell number.
I was in a restaurant some time ago and needed to find a land line number for a store Mary and I wanted to visit. I went to the counter and asked if they had a phone book I could use. The young lady went to the back room and ten minutes later returned to say, “Sorry, we don’t have a phone book.”
I’m sure the day that a phone book listing cell phone numbers is a long time away from happening, if ever. I guess the time is here. The phone book is seldom a help to me. It’s certainly not what it used to be!
