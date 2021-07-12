Construction will begin Wednesday, July 14 on Steele County Highway 7 from County Highway 29 to County Highway 32 and on County Highway 29 from the Waseca County Line to County Highway 7.
The work on these highways is part of a two-year project that started with culvert and drainage improvements last year. This year, the project will mill and reclaim the existing pavement and place new bituminous pavement and aggregate shoulders.
The highways will remain open to traffic with flaggers and lane closures when work is in progress, so motorists should expect delays. After the existing pavement is reclaimed, the highway surface will be gravel for a couple of weeks before the highway is resurfaced.
Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2021. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
For updates on this or other Steele County highway construction projects, visit bit.ly/3r8SlS7.