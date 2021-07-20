Members of BetterLife Lodge 127 are invited to the annual picnic on Aug 9. at the Izaak Walton Building., 1546 58th St., Owatonna. Serving time will be 5:30 p.m. Entertainment will follow the meal.

Members can call Julie Kriesel at 507-451-0325 or Steven Wencl at 507-583-7697 to make reservations, which are required by Aug. 1.

Recommended for you

Load comments