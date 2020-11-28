Wow! What you’re seeing in the photos today is the result of a nearly lifelong collection of carnival memorabilia gathered by my close friend, the late Elmer Reseland.
Reseland, who served 18 years as the manager of the Steele County Free Fair, grew up within eyesight of carnival life. His boyhood home in Fertile, Minnesota, was located within feet of the Fertile County fairgrounds. His uncle was a member of the Fertile fair board and served as the fair secretary. He loved visiting with the carnival folks who arrived yearly for the Fertile County Fair. The physical closeness to the carnival and the “carnies” who worked there brought on the birth of his interest in every aspect of carnival life. When he was just a little kid growing up in Fertile, he and his father began the collection of carnival memorabilia, searching everywhere for carnival trucks, trailers, and rides. In fact, his father made some of the oldest toys, some of which date back to the 1930’s and 1940’s. The roller coasters actually move because they are battery powered. The 12-foot by 16-foot display is collapsible and fits easily into the truck trailers parked on the outside of the display. As the years went by, whenever Reseland spotted a piece that would fit in his display he obtained it and added it to his collection.
Elmer loved making his display available to the students at the elementary schools where he was principal. I can remember watching him set up the hobby carnival when he was principal at the former McKinley School in Owatonna. He set up the carnival at practically every Owatonna elementary school where he worked. One year he also set up the carnival at the Arts Center. It took up to 30 hours to set up the display up which he did with the help of his sons, Erik and Richard. As you can see from one of the photos, Elmer also had a full wall display of carnival vehicles in addition to the carnival he set up on a large table.
The miniature carnival has about 45 rides, 40 of which Elmer made. There are also 25 side shows, plus games, refreshment booths and several hundred people. The display features leaping dolphins, a sword swallower, a snake charmer, a bearded lady and many other attractions.
When I worked for the fair, I always hoped that there would be a space found where Elmer’s display could be set up for fairgoers to enjoy. None was ever found for a permanent home on the fairgrounds. There was also a security issue as well. Elmer was always fearful that someone would steal a piece from the display which would have to be manned at all times by a security person.
The display of the Royal Banner Shows is still in the hands of the Reseland family who have packed it away in boxes. They are hoping that someday, somewhere, it will again be available for the public to see.
Firefighter of the year
Congratulations to Ryan Seykora of Owatonna who was named as the Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club of Owatonna. Ryan was honored at a luncheon on November 12 which took the place of the regular October banquet held in past years which was not held due to the pandemic. Ryan has been a member of the Owatonna Fire Department for seven years. Seykora was humbled by his award. “It’s every difficult to be singled out individually, especially in a job where you have fellow firefighters. It’s humbling, but it’s a good thing that the Exchange Club has honored firefighters for all these years. It makes me look back at my seven years and understand that there’s a lot of honorary firefighters in my life. They’re the people who allow me to do this job including my family who makes sure the home-life is taken care of and my kids are taken care of.”
LTO cancels holiday production
Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced that due to the COVID-19 virus and upon recommendations of the CDC. Minnesota Department of Health and Executive Order, they are canceling the holiday production of “A Tuna Christmas” by Ed Howard, Joe Sears, & Jason Williams. LTO said that “We strive to keep our patrons, volunteers, casts, and crews safe. As a non-profit dependent on volunteers as well as ticket sales to remain open, we are truly saddened that we are unable to share this story with audiences at this time.” Members with 2019-2020 season flex passes remaining and to all who’ve already purchased tickets, please watch your mail for information.
Virtual auditions for CLUE
Meanwhile, LTO has announced virtual auditions for its 2021 winter production of “CLUE: On Stage”. The auditions will take place on Sunday, December 6 and Monday, December 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. See the LTO website at https://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/ to register for an audition time and for more information. LTO is looking to cast 12 roles and one or two understudies at this time. Audition packets are now available at Tri M Graphics at 625 E. Main and online at: http://littletheatreofowatonna.org/upcoming-auditions. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 13, 19,20 with matinees at 2 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 21.
No changes
You never realize how anti-social you are until there’s a pandemic and your life really doesn’t change that much!
Exchange Club’s donation to Rachel’s Light
The presidents of the three Exchange Clubs in Owatonna recently presented Rachel’s Light Treasurer Mary Wordelman with many household and personal items collected by their respective members for the Rachel’s Light guests to utilize at the residence. Rachel’s Light provides a safe and secure environment for women and children who are homeless, and works with them toward sustaining their own independent living. Exchange’s mission is to inspire communities to become better places to live. Club presidents who made the presentation include Mike Brown, (Steele County Exchange Club), Gail Buckingham (Exchange Club of Owatonna) and Nicole Wacek (Moonlighters Exchange Club).
Turtle Creek Nursery Christmas Tree Sales to benefit Owatonna Foundation
Turtle Creek Nursery is pleased to announce that it will again be supporting the Owatonna Foundation this Christmas season. For each Christmas tree sold, three dollars of the sale will be donated to the Foundation. Denny Meillier, president of the Foundation said, “This donation will go far in continuing our mission which is: improving the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation and education.” Eric Cornell, Turtle Creek owner said, “We’re excited to be doing this promotion to benefit the Owatonna Foundation. They have truly touched the lives of everyone who lives in Owatonna by financially supporting the many projects in which they have been involved. As a business owner and resident, we value these amenities that make our community a wonderful place to live and work.”
An awesome feeling
Do you know that awesome feeling when you get to bed, fall right asleep, stay asleep all night and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day? Yeah, me neither!
A few thoughts about my friend, Helen Musil
I was especially saddened by the recent passing of my friend, Helen Musil. I first met Helen and her husband, George, at the Elks Club in Owatonna. George and I hit it off right away due to my love of airplanes, especially those of WW II. George was a B-17 pilot and survived a crash of his plane during a mission. Helen immediately picked up on my interest in aviation and after George entered a nursing home and eventually passed away, Helen began going through his aviation memorabilia and presented some of it to me. The airline photos you saw in my last couple of columns came from Helen. Several books written during the war wound up in my hands. One book that looks as if it was never opened was the story of “The Spirit of St. Louis” written by Charles Lindbergh. It is a book published in 1953 with a copywrite renewal in 1981. I cherish it. When Helen didn’t drive much on her own anymore, Mary and I would pick her up on our way to the Elks Club. She was so grateful! Helen often joined our group after dinner in the Vine Room to visit. She loved the companionship. She was such a generous and wonderful lady!
I lost track of Helen after she moved from her house. When I learned that she had been admitted to KODA I could not enter the facility to visit her due to the pandemic. There are some people that one meets that one cherishes their friendship. Helen Musil was one of those people in my life.
More Country Club history
More this week on memories of the Owatonna Country Club as written by my friend, the late Ken Kamholz.
When the club was first formed in 1919, it was a completely different course than it is today. There were no bridges, no Lake Kohlmeier, no swimming beach. The lake was then a corn field and it was told that many youngsters cut through this field on their way to caddying at the club, many times hustling golf balls on the way.
The course started out with sand greens. Each green came equipped with a mat about four feet wide with a long handle which was used to drag the green from a person’s ball to the cup so as to give a reasonably level putting surface. The bridge between the present #9 and #18 tees was first built in 923 and has since been replaced. During the first four years of the club’s existence, there was a ferry at this point. It consisted of a boat with a rope and pulley arrangement to get across. An old news story tells of Judge McGovern falling out of the boat into the river which was much deeper than it is now.
In 1923 the club began installing grass greens and they were completed in 1927. The greens were hand-watered. The fairways were not watered and they tended to dry out during the summer months. The fairways and rough were mowed by mowers pulled by horses. In 1930, the club purchased two tractors and some additional mowers.
A 1927 news story had the original course at 2695 yards which was quite short. The 1926 purchase of land helped the club to lengthen the course to 3160 yards. A man named George Eaker was the greenskeeper during the late 30’s. He apparently was a real character with a bad temper and he objected to golfers stepping around the cup. He preferred that short putts should be conceded and it is believed that this is where the expression exclusive to the OCC “that’s a George” come from when a putt is conceded.
OCC Memories from Robert Coulter
I received an e-mail from Robert Coulter referring to his personal memories of the Country Club. His story comes from the early 50’s. Here’s what Bob had to say: “My neighbor friend, Joe McCullough, who was a caddy at the OCC, asked if I was interested in caddying that summer of 1951. Of course, I said “yes”. We had many great memories of our summers there from 1951 to 1953. Joe and I lived on the east side of Lake Kohlmeier, so we were close to the course.
“My first caddy job was for Harriet Gainey, and I can still recall her telling me that this being my first time on the job, she would pay me 50 cents instead of the usual 75 cents per nine-hole round. In addition to carrying the golf bag, our job also included taking care of the pin on the greens, and making sure that any debris was cleaned off the clubs.
“There are several names that still remain in my mind. There was Harriet Gainey, Stella B. Olson (former women’s champion), Ellie Freeburg, Sis Lange, Margaret Evans, Bob Evans, Ken Tonjum, Cy Northrop (former men’s champion), and James Kidd, whose stern words to this young kid were ‘just make sure you know where my shot goes’.
“I also remember working with the golf pro who gave private lessons, and our job was to be out some distance from the tee to gather the balls that his clients had hit. This pro gave a few of us caddies some free lessons, and gave me my first clubs, which were wooden shafted.
“I can still walk in my mind the original nine holes and can remember the old swinging bridge on hole #8. The “pond” on number 6 was a favorite for us caddies as it was a good source for finding lost balls. We would wade out after the players were off the course and gather them up, sell some, and use the rest for our playing. Holes 3 and 4 also had water to shoot over and were good sources for wading, but was not too safe for kids as those areas were quite deep. The greenskeeper at that time was a guy named ‘Squeaky’ Akers and his associate was a man named Ralph.”
Happy Birthday!
Happy birthday to Renata Emmons who will be 105 tomorrow! You can drop her a note at Medford Senior Care, 108 3rd St. N.E., Medford, Mn. 55049.
Deadline for Toys for Tots registration
Next Friday, December 4, is the last day to register to receive toys through the Toys for Tots Program. Applications are available on line on the Toys for Tots website at https://-mn.toysfortots.org. Parents, gardians and children must live in Steele County. Children must be 15 years of age or younger as of Dec. 31, 2020. Applications also available at locations listed earlier.
Joke of the week
An 80-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting. When she went before the judge he asked her, “What did you steal?” Hanging her head, she replied, “A can of peaches.” The judge asked her why she had stolen them and she replied that she was hungry. The judge then asked her how many peaches were in the can. She replied, “Six”. The judge then said, “I will give you six days in jail.” Before the judge could actually pronounce the punishment, the husband asked the judge if he could say something. “What is it?” The husband replied, “She also stole a can of peas!”