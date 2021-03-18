I'm sorry that time is short,
And you can't whisper secrets
Of your longevity to me.
So I'll just stay here
While the sun plays upon
Your face and grand serenity.
Walking down your stony paths,
You've listened to my thoughts,
And given me new hopes, it seems.
Your beauty is matched only by
My hunger to perceive it, and in
Some way, you've given me new dreams.
Let me pause one last moment,
Beneath this bubbling waterfall,
That sheds refreshment for all to share
And before I turn to go, let me
Glance one more time, upon the
Splendor here, unequalled anywhere.
Ed Wacek
Owatonna