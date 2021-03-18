I'm sorry that time is short,

And you can't whisper secrets

Of your longevity to me.

So I'll just stay here

While the sun plays upon

Your face and grand serenity.

Walking down your stony paths,

You've listened to my thoughts,

And given me new hopes, it seems.

Your beauty is matched only by

My hunger to perceive it, and in 

Some way, you've given me new dreams.

Let me pause one last moment,

Beneath this bubbling waterfall, 

That sheds refreshment for all to share

And before I turn to go, let me

Glance one more time, upon the

Splendor here, unequalled anywhere.

Ed Wacek

Owatonna

