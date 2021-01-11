As part of its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota is awarding a total of $20,000 in grants to four nonprofit organizations in the region.
Two of those nonprofits include Cultural Diversity Network of Owatonna, which received $5,000 for its Bridging the Equity Divide: Four Pathways to Increased Equity & Inclusion program and the Welcome Center, Inc. of Austin, which received $5,000 for its Equity Innovation Lab Exploration, growing a welcoming and inclusive community that recognizes strengths and shortcomings regarding race and equity awareness.
Cultural Diversity Network Vice Chair Rebecca Moore said this support will help the Cultural Diversity Network continue to advance equity and inclusion in the Owatonna community.
"Our upcoming projects focus on education, mentoring, and celebration of diversity, all intending to eliminate racism and create a more united community," said Moore. "This grant is critical to those projects, and we are grateful for Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health Systems' support of this important work."
Funding for these grants comes from Mayo Clinic's newly established EverybodyIN Fund for Change. Last summer, Mayo Clinic staff contributed nearly $89,000 to the fund with the goal of supporting efforts to advance racial equity. Mayo Clinic's match brought the fund's total to $200,000. More than 100 organizations located in communities that Mayo Clinic serves applied for the grant funding.
"We were inspired as we read about many wonderful programs serving our communities, as well as plans for new initiatives to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion," says Erin Sexton, director of Enterprise Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic. "We are very pleased to announce the organizations selected by our three Mayo Clinic sites and four Mayo Clinic Health System regions."