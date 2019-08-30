Cloverbuds have completed kindergarten through third grade. Children this age, who want the experience of exhibiting an animal may do so when a responsible adult is in control of the animal. They are not involved in the competitive aspect of exhibition. Juniors are youth who have completed 3rd through 5th grade and Seniors are those who have completed 6th grade and higher. Besides Champions and Reserve Champions, purple ribbons are awarded to youth whose exhibits fall within the top of their class as determined by the judge. 4-H livestock are housed in the County Fair barns for viewing throughout the duration of the Fair.
Horse
Champion Horse Training — Gabrielle Trenda (Peter & Paula Trenda) Pratt Commandoes will receive an award sponsored by First National Bank of Waseca with Branch Offices in Hope & Ellendale.
Reserve – Melanie Suchanek (Jared & Ericka Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes
Champion Junior Horse Showmanship – Aubree Coulter (Heidi Coulter) Owatonna Victory Boosters receives a trophy sponsored by Chestnut Acres Farms – Sean & Tami Hughes.
Reserve – Abigail Suchanek (Joseph Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes
Champion Intermediate Horse Showmanship – Carly McIntosh (Anna McIntosh) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by Heartland Animal Hospital.
Reserve – Gabrielle Trenda (Peter & Paula Trenda) Pratt Commandoes
Champion Senior Horse Showmanship – Grace Wolfe (Michael & Michelle Wolfe) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive an award from the Merry Lane 4-H Club, Blooming Prairie.
Reserve – Alexa Sommers (Troy & Dawn Sommers) Ellendale Hustlers
Top Walk-Trot Beginner Rider – Haley McIntosh (Anna McIntosh) Merry Lane will receive a trophy sponsored by the Morning Glory Hill Riding School.
Reserve – Grace Mitchell (Ryan & Meg Mitchell) Pratt Commandoes
Top Walk-Trot Advanced Rider – Aubree Coulter (Heidi Coulter) Owatonna Victory Boosters will receive an award given by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Reserve – Calbey Podein (Brent & Joley Podein) Meriden Meadowlarks
Jr. Champion English Overall – Allison Bruggeman (Stephanie Bruggeman) Merry Lane will receive an award given by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Sr. Champion English Overall – Grace Wolfe (Michael & Michelle Wolfe) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive an award sponsored by Dean & Terri Schuette.
Reserve – Alexa Sommers (Troy & Dawn Sommers) Ellendale Hustlers; Isabella Steffen (Dagan & Dawn Steffen) Medford Go Getters
Junior Champion Horsemanship – Abigail Suchanek (Joseph Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy sponsored by Lisa Voss
Intermediate Champion Horsemanship – Carly McIntosh (Anna McIntosh) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by the Owatonna Saddle Club.
Senior Champion Horsemanship – Grace Wolfe (Michael & Michelle Wolfe) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by The Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.
Reserve – Alexa Sommers (Troy & Dawn Sommers) Ellendale Hustlers
Junior Champion Western Pleasure — Abigail Suchanek (Joseph Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes will receive a trophy sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council.
Intermediate Champion Western Pleasure — Carly McIntosh (Anna McIntosh) Merry Lane will receive an award given Merry Lane 4-H Club.
Senior Champion Western Pleasure – Grace Wolfe (Michael & Michelle Wolfe) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive a trophy sponsored by Koch Family.
Reserve – Isabella Steffen (Dagan & Dawn Steffen) Medford Go Getters
Junior Games Champion – Abigail Suchanek (Joseph Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes will receive an award sponsored by Let’s Ride Boots & Apparel, Owatonna.
Reserve – Haley McIntosh (Anna McIntosh) Merry Lane
Intermediate Games Champion – Carly McIntosh (Anna McIntosh) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by Bill and Hazel Meixner Family in Memory of Rocky.
Reserve – Gabrielle Trenda (Peter & Paula Trenda) Pratt Commandoes
Senior Games Champion – Ava Wolfe (Michael & Michelle Wolfe) Meriden Meadowlarks will receive an award sponsored by the Koch Family.
Reserve – Isabella Steffen (Dagan & Dawn Steffen) Medford Go Getters
Horse Novice Champion – Carly McIntosh (Anna McIntosh) Merry Lane will receive an award sponsored by Kim Miller, Owatonna.
Junior Champion Horse Interview – Abigail Suchanek (Joseph Suchanek) Pratt Commandoes will receive an award sponsored by Main Street Dental Clinic.
Reserve – Brooktyn Dolan (Angela Dolan) Deerfield Get There
Senior Champion Horse Interview – Alexa Sommers (Troy & Dawn Sommers) Ellendale Hustlers will receive an award sponsored by Todd and Sherry Utpadel.
Reserve – Tatum Smith Vulcan (Troy Vulcan & Tracy Smith) Merry Lane; Grace Wolfe (Michael & Michelle Wolfe) Meriden Meadowlarks
The 4-H Horse Achievement Award is sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council. It will be given to a 4-H Horse project member who has completed 10th grade or higher. Applications were submitted by Aug. 1 for award committee consideration. Selection criteria include how long the 4-Her has been in the horse project, the activities they have been involved in including training of their horse, how they have used and shared what they’ve learned, and their involvement at home, in school and in the community.
Throughout the week, 4-Hers work hard at caring for their animals and keeping up the barns for the welfare of the animals and for the public’s viewing enjoyment. These efforts fall under their herdsmanship responsibilities. Clubs are given awards based on their herdsmanship efforts throughout the week. The Horse Herdsmanship award is sponsored by Steele County 4-H Club Council. In addition, overall herdsmanship awards are given to the club with the highest average herdsmanship score in each of these categories: clubs showing 1-5 species, and those showing 6-9 species. These Overall Herdsmanship Awards are sponsored by the Exchange Club of Steele County and Steele County 4-H Club Council. Top placing clubs from the previous year are given choice stalling at this year’s County Fair.