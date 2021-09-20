The Highway 30 project at Ellendale was completed on Sept. 17, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Improvements made during construction include:
• Hwy 30 repaved from 0.28 miles west of Ellendale to 1 mile east of Steele Co. Rd. 45
• Culvert work at three locations east of Steele Co. Rd. 45 and at Steele Co. Rd. 14 just north of Hwy 30
• Realignment of 8th Ave. E intersection and Hwy 30
• ADA improvements
Construction started on July 26 and included three detours. Ulland Brothers was the contractor for this $1.78 million project.
Stay connected, informed
Learn more about the Hwy 30 project and check out other MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects
Want to stay updated on winter driving events and closures? Sign up for our text message and email updates. Winter is just around the corner.
Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter
Find road updates in Minnesota on 511mn.org or get a free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store