The community is invited to join Owatonna Superintendent Elstad for a virtual “coffee and conversation” at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Participants will hear an update on what’s been happening within the school district and may ask any questions they have.

RSVP by emailing shoffman@isd761.org by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to receive the virtual meeting details. 

